QUEBEC CITY, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Sollio Cooperative Group announced the winners of the Sollio Next Generation Award at a gala evening following its 101st Annual General Meeting, which took place on February 23.

The three winning farms of the 2022-2023 Sollio Next Generation Award.

The winning and finalists farms were featured in articles and videos for Coopérateur magazine. The Sollio Next Generation Award is the only award of its kind for Canadian agricultural businesses. This year, the competition included a category for clients of Sollio Agriculture's partner network, The Agromart Group.

Profile and category Winners Finalists Sollio Member –

Farm Succession Ferme Karibel

Novago Coopérative

Video

Article Ferme Badat 2016

VIVACO groupe coopératif

Video

Article Sollio Member –

New Farm Enterprise Ferme Lait'xcellence

Unoria Coopérative

Video

Article Ferme M&M

Unoria Coopérative

Video

Article Client of Agromart

Group – Farm

Succession Hakkesteegt's Poultry Farm Ltd.

Video

Article Chadwick Farms Inc.

Video

Article



Lankhuijzen Farms Ltd.

Video

Article

About the Sollio Next Generation Award

For over 20 years, the Sollio Next Generation Award has showcased farming families in our network that have successfully started an agricultural business or taken over an existing one while ensuring sustainability and equity for all stakeholders. As a Canada-wide cooperative, Sollio Cooperative Group wanted to offer agricultural entrepreneurs inspiring models of Canadian new farm enterprises and farm transfers. To learn more, visit sollio.coop/en/SollioNextGenAward.

About Sollio Cooperative Group

Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with Quebec roots. Since 1922, our day-to-day work of cultivating, growing, producing, processing and building tomorrow's economy has been part of the DNA of our 15,850 employees and the 7,000 workers in our affiliated cooperatives. With more than 123,000 members, producers and consumers grouped in 48 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives, Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people by bringing prosperity to farming families and ensuring a sustainable future for everyone. Thanks to its three divisions—Sollio Agriculture, Olymel L.P. and BMR Group Inc.—Sollio Cooperative Group proudly drives economic and social development in the regions, generating sales of $8.9 billion (over $11.6 billion if we include our affiliated cooperatives). Sollio Cooperative Group is considered one of Canada's best managed companies. To learn more, visit sollio.coop/en.

About The Agromart Group

The Agromart Group is comprised of 22 independent agricultural retail business partners within Eastern Canada. Each Agromart is a 50:50 joint venture between Sollio Agriculture and the local business owners/operators. The Agromart Group provides crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, custom application and associated services to agricultural producers.

