Sollio Cooperative Group reveals the winner of the 2021-2022 New Farm Enterprise and Farm Succession Award
Aug 25, 2022, 13:15 ET
QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Sollio Cooperative Group proudly announced the finalists and winners of the New Farm Enterprise and Farm Succession Award at a special gala on August 24 in celebration of Sollio's 100th anniversary.
Enterprise category:
Ferme Valsé inc.,
Succession category:
Ferme A & L
Enterprise category:
Ferme Wilvoc
Succession category:
Ferme Magolait enr.,
Ferme Valsé inc., winner of the New Farm Enterprise category
Ferme A & L Desnoyers inc., winner of the Farm Succession category
"On behalf of the Board and myself, I would like to congratulate the winners of the New Farm Enterprise and Farm Succession Award! I would also like to thank everyone who participated this year. We are immensely proud to have supported new generations of farmers with this award for the last 20 years. The dedication and resilience that agricultural entrepreneurs demonstrate should be recognized and applauded. Once again, congratulations to all participants!" said Ghislain Gervais, President of Sollio Cooperative Group.
For over 20 years, the New Farm Enterprise and Farm Succession Award has showcased producers in our network who have successfully started an agricultural business or taken over an existing one while ensuring sustainability and equity for all stakeholders. As a Canada-wide cooperative, Sollio Cooperative Group wanted to offer agricultural entrepreneurs inspiring models of Canadian new farm enterprises and farm transfers. To learn more, visit https://sollio.coop/en/nfefsa_qc.
Sollio Cooperative Group is the largest Quebec-based agricultural cooperative in Canada. Founded in 1922, we cultivate, grow, produce, process and build the economy of tomorrow. We are 15,850 employees and 7,000 affiliated cooperative workers. With 48 agricultural and consumer cooperatives and over 123,000 members, producers, and consumers, Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people by helping farm families prosper, ensuring a sustainable future for everyone. Sollio Cooperative Group's three divisions, Sollio Agriculture, Olymel L.P. and BMR Group Inc., contribute to regional economic and social development, generating sales of $8.3 billion (over $11 billion, including affiliated cooperatives). Sollio Cooperative Group is ranked among Canada's best-managed companies. For more information, visit sollio.coop.
For further information: Stéphanie Couturier, Senior Vice-President, Communications, 514-217-8503 | [email protected]
