Sollio Cooperative Group announces appointment of BMR's New CEO

MONTRÉAL, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Pascal Houle, CEO of Sollio Cooperative Group, is announcing the appointment of Charles Grégoire-Béliveau as CEO of the Group's BMR division, effective Monday, May 11, 2026. Current CEO Alexandre Lefebvre announced his decision to step down earlier this year, after five years at the helm of the organization and a long career in the hardware industry, including with his family business Lefebvre & Benoit.

Charles Grégoire-Béliveau, new BMR CEO (CNW Group/Sollio Groupe Coopératif)

"Alexandre has led BMR with vision, diligence, and a deep sense of commitment," said Pascal Houle. "Under his leadership, the organization strengthened its foundations, modernized its business model, and consolidated its market position. He leaves behind a solid organization that's well positioned for the future. I'd like to sincerely thank him for his remarkable contribution over the years."

Pascal Houle added, "Charles knows BMR, our network, our operations, and the realities of our industry very well. His leadership, ability to rally people, and understanding of strategic issues make him the right person to lead BMR into the next phase of its growth in keeping with our values and cooperative model. I'm also confident he'll be an asset in contributing to the success of Sollio Cooperative Group as a whole."

"I'm humbled and very proud to accept this new role," said Charles Grégoire-Béliveau. "I intend to build on the work accomplished in recent years and make my mark, in close collaboration with our teams and dealers to further BMR's growth for the benefit of our customers."

"Leading BMR all these years has been one of the greatest privileges of my career," said Lefebvre. "I'm extremely proud of how far we've come, and I'm deeply grateful to our team members and dealers for their trust and commitment. Today, I'm passing the torch with complete confidence. BMR is in the best hands yet. Charles's appointment marks the beginning of a promising new chapter for the organization, and I'm confident he'll maintain our momentum and propel BMR to new heights."

Appendices

Bio of Alexandre Lefebvre

Photo of Alexandre Lefebvre

Bio of Charles Grégoire-Béliveau

Photo of Charles Grégoire-Béliveau

About Sollio Cooperative Group

Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with roots in Québec. Since 1922, it has been busy growing, rearing, farming and processing – and building the economy of tomorrow. These daily actions are part of the DNA of its 15 000 employees. With more than 110,000 members, farmers, and consumers grouped into 41 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives, Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people by bringing prosperity to farming families and ensuring a sustainable future for everyone. Through its three divisions – Sollio Agriculture, Olymel, and BMR – it proudly acts as a driving force for economic and social development rooted in rural communities. Sollio Cooperative Group generates sales of $8.4 billion and has been ranked one of Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte for the past three years. To learn more about Sollio Cooperative Group, visit sollio.coop.

SOURCE Sollio Groupe Coopératif

Information: Marc Poisson, [email protected], 514 616-7691