QUÉBEC CITY, QC, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Today at its annual general meeting, Sollio Cooperative Group (SCG) presented solid financial results that reflect the rigour of its execution and the practicality of its cooperative model.

For the fiscal year ended October 25, 2025, SCG recorded consolidated sales of $8.4 billion, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $562.3 million, and earnings before patronage refunds and income taxes of $211.9 million for the fiscal year, compared to $129.5 million in 2024. These results reflect the strength of its activities and the discipline that guides decision-making throughout the organization.

"Sollio Cooperative Group's results for the 2024–2025 fiscal year reflect the organization's financial health and the practicality of its cooperative model," says Richard Ferland, Chair of the Board of Directors. "This performance allows us to fully fulfill our purpose, which is to create value and return it to our members in meaningful ways."

"Our results reflect the rigorous execution of our consolidation plan and the consistent decisions made throughout the whole organization," says Chief Executive Officer Pascal Houle. "Our discipline enables us to deliver sustainable performance, strengthen our capacity for action, and remain fully aligned on our mission, in a challenging economic setting."

Tangible returns: $75 million to members

This year, Sollio Cooperative Group is announcing a total return of $75 million to the members of its cooperative network, including $32.1 million in patronage dividends, $5.6 million in after-tax dividends for members of the Cooperative Pork Network, and $35 million in share redemptions. This is tangible proof of value creation within the cooperative network.

Contributions of the divisions

Sollio Food (Olymel) recorded sales of nearly $4.9 billion, one of the best performances in its history. Results were reinforced by good market conditions in the poultry and hog production industries, despite a complex commercial and operating environment, and by the optimization measures and performance improvement initiatives implemented during the year.

Sollio Agriculture had a record year in many respects, with sales of $2.56 billion and earnings before patronage refunds and income taxes up sharply from the previous year. These results were largely thanks to strong performance in the Crop Production and Livestock Production sectors, as well as the optimization of operational efficiency in our various networks across Canada.

Sollio Retail (BMR) recorded sales of $968.2 million, with an increase in earnings before patronage refunds and income taxes. This better-than-expected financial performance is the result of strict management, the recruitment of new dealers, and the deployment of major projects, despite an environment impacted by consumer caution.

With strong financial foundations, sound governance, and committed teams, Sollio Cooperative Group is confidently pursuing its development and continuing to create sustainable value for its member cooperatives and their communities.

About Sollio Cooperative Group

Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with roots in Québec. Since 1922, it has been busy growing, rearing, farming, and processing--and building the economy of tomorrow. These daily actions are part of the DNA of its 15,000 employees. Its network serves as a key economic driver in the agricultural, retail, and food sectors. With more than 110,000 members, farmers, and consumers grouped into 41 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives, Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people by bringing prosperity to farming families and ensuring a sustainable future for all. Through its three divisions--Sollio Agriculture, Olymel, and BMR--Sollio Cooperative Group proudly acts as a driving force for economic and social development rooted in rural communities.

