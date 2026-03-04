Discover the inspiring stories of the winning businesses and those selected as finalists through exclusive videos and dedicated articles in the Coopérateur magazine (in French). It's a great opportunity to learn more about up-and-coming farmers who are shaping the future of our cooperative.

About the Sollio Next Generation Award

For over 20 years, the Sollio Next Generation Award has recognized farming families in the Sollio Cooperative Group network who have successfully transferred or established a farming business while ensuring its longterm– viability and success. Sollio Cooperative Group seeks to provide farmer entrepreneurs with the opportunity to draw on the best local models for farm transfers and start–ups. To learn more, visit sollio.coop/en/SollioNextGenAward.

About Sollio Cooperative Group

Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with roots in Québec. Since 1922, it has been busy growing, rearing, farming and processing--and building the economy of tomorrow. These daily actions are part of the DNA of its 15 000 employees. With more than 110,000 members, farmers, and consumers grouped into 41 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives, Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people by bringing prosperity to farming families and ensuring a sustainable future for everyone. Through its three divisions--Sollio Agriculture, Olymel, and BMR--it proudly acts as a driving force for economic and social development rooted in rural communities. Sollio Cooperative Group generates sales of $8.4 billion and has been ranked one of Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte for the past three years. To learn more about Sollio Cooperative Group, visit sollio.coop.

