TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's largest Autodesk Platinum Partner and professional services company, SolidCAD, announces yet another strategic and successful acquisition of Autodesk Reseller, LANDRYTEK Inc. located in Farnham, Quebec, Canada. LANDRYTEK is both a specialized and authorized reseller partner of Autodesk that supports manufacturing companies by providing quality technical support and consulting services for Autodesk's CAM products.

LANDRYTEK has over 20 years of experience in the manufacturing field as a machinist, quality inspector, CNC programmer and certified training and specialist for a variety of CAD/CAM software solutions. This acquisition celebrates another exciting achievement that will expand SolidCAD's technical specialist team, expertise and services for Autodesk's advanced manufacturing solutions such as Fusion 360, FeatureCAM, PowerMill, PowerShape and PowerInspect.

"We are excited to make this announcement today," Marcus Tateishi, President of SolidCAD states. "Canada's most innovative manufacturers are being tasked with more complex product design, narrowing delivery timelines and accounting for pressures stemming from material availability and rising costs," he continues. "LANDRYTEK brings our customers in Eastern Canada greater access to resources with experience to consult, implement and optimize the investments they make in CAM technology. Simply put, SolidCAD is now in the best position to assist customers to meet these increasing demands on budget, quality and sustainability across the industry and the country."

"LANDRYTEK and our entire team are pleased to join the SolidCAD family,'' Jean-François Landry and Marie-Josée St-Aubin LANDRYTEK's co-owners state. ''Combining the strengths of SolidCAD and LANDRYTEK will have a positive impact on both our current and future customers. By joining SolidCAD's large team, our employees and clients will benefit from the additional resources and even stronger CAD / CAM expertise that will be used to continue serving the manufacturing industry.''

With SolidCAD and LANDRYTEK's combined team of professionals, they are ready to support and service manufacturers across Canada by providing high-quality resources and consulting services, leading CAD/CAM training and custom programming solutions. With a bigger and enhanced team, SolidCAD is dedicated to upholding LANDRYTEK's mission statement, and help companies streamline their entire digital manufacturing process from start to finish. This new partnership marks SolidCAD's first acquisition this year, and second acquisition of another Autodesk reseller in the advanced manufacturing industry.

To learn more about SolidCAD's Advanced Manufacturing services, visit us here: https://www.solidcad.ca/partner-products/autodesk-cam/ For more information, please contact SolidCAD's Managing Director for the Advanced Manufacturing Division, Marty Cornacchi at [email protected].

About SolidCAD

For over 25 years SolidCAD has operated as Canada's largest technology and professional services provider. SolidCAD offers the highest level of service, expert support and a broad range of custom professional services and products from Accruent, Autodesk, Bluebeam, Chaos Group, CTC tools, Lumion, Matterport SimpleCloud and more.

We support multiple industries including Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Plant, Civil Infrastructure and Manufacturing and believe in providing our clients with the solutions they need to maximize the return on their technology investment. www.solidcad.ca

About LANDRYTEK INC.

At LANDRYTEK INC. we cumulate more than 20 years of experience in the manufacturing field as a machinist, quality inspector, CNC programmer, methods agent using a variety of CAD/CAM systems, Application specialist and certified trainer in Quebec.

LANDRYTEK is your CAD/CAM partner and we put our skills, experience and professionalism at the service of our customers in order to optimize the performance and maximize their resources. www.landrytek.com/

For further information: Marie-Josée St-Aubin, Co-owner, General Manager, LANDRYTEK Inc., [email protected]; Jean-Francois Landry, Co-owner, President, LANDRYTEK Inc., [email protected]; Marcus Tateishi, President, SolidCAD - A Cansel Company, [email protected]

