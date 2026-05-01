Sold-Out Sporting Life 10K To Welcome 24,000 in Support of Kids with Serious Illness

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - One of Toronto's largest running events returns on Mother's Day weekend as the sold-out Sporting Life 10K brings 24,000 participants to Yonge Street in support of Campfire Circle.

Now in its 26th year, the Sporting Life 10K, hosted by iconic 'Where Sport Meets Style' retailer Sporting Life, brings together runners, walkers, and supporters on May 10, 2026, to raise critical funds for Campfire Circle, a charity that provides year-round programs for kids with cancer or serious illness and their families.

Now in its 26th year, the sold-out Sporting Life 10K is bringing together 24,000 participants on Yonge Street this Mother’s Day, May 10, 2026, in support of charity Campfire Circle. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle)

Since 2000, the event has raised more than $30 million to support Campfire Circle programs in paediatric hospitals across Ontario, local communities, and two medically supported overnight camps. This year, the event aims to raise more than $2.6 million.

An Exciting Route Update

Participants will experience a refreshed, faster course this year, featuring a new start line at Yonge Street and Glengrove Avenue, just north of the Sporting Life flagship store, and a predominantly downhill route. Runners will head south on Yonge Street, continue east along Front Street, and finish near Cherry Street. The post-race party zone will be at Corktown Common, with music, food and drinks, giveaways, and activities. Please find the full list of road closures here.

In addition to the in-person event, a virtual option from May 10-31 invites participants from across Canada and beyond to get involved.

"Year after year, the Sporting Life 10K shows what's possible when a community comes together with purpose," says Kristin Jones, Director of Marketing at Sporting Life. "Seeing 24,000 participants take over Yonge Street in support of Campfire Circle is incredibly inspiring. We're proud to help create an event that not only celebrates movement and connection but also makes a meaningful difference for kids and families facing serious illness. We're also deeply grateful to our partners and sponsors, and to every participant for helping make this event possible and for the impact they create year after year."

"For 26 years, in partnership with Sporting Life, this event has brought an incredible community together in support of children and families facing cancer or serious illness," says Alex Robertson, CEO of Campfire Circle. "Every participant, donor, and sponsor helps kids rediscover joy, friendship, and belonging through camp experiences."

Funds raised will support Campfire Circle's year-round programs at paediatric hospitals (SickKids, McMaster Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre, Kingston Health Sciences Centre, and CHEO), as well as two medically supported overnight camps in Muskoka and Waterford.

For more information or to support the fundraising campaign, visit http://www.sportinglife10k.ca

To download photos or videos, visit: https://campfirecircle.canto.com/v/SportingLife10K2026

About Sporting Life

Founded in 1979, Sporting Life is Canada's iconic premium 'Where Sport Meets Style' retailer with 14 high-end stores located in Canada's largest cities in premium malls. Sporting Life offers Canadians an elevated experience, featuring an impressive selection of leading brands and services for a Life of Sports and Style. Visit Sporting Life at https://sportinglife.ca.

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has brought healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Campfire Circle programs are offered throughout the year, including at five paediatric hospitals across Ontario, local communities and at our two medically supported overnight camps. Through play-based experiences, Campfire Circle provides children opportunities to build friendships, develop self-confidence and resiliency, and improve their overall well-being. Campfire Circle empowers kids to take back their childhood, regardless of diagnosis. Visit www.campfirecircle.org for more information or join the online community on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Campfire Circle

For media inquiries, please contact: John McAlister, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Campfire Circle, 647-286-7675, [email protected]; Kate Daley, Director, Communications, Campfire Circle, 647-299-7639, [email protected]