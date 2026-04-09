Domino's Pizza Partners with Campfire Circle to Bring Camp Experiences to Kids Facing Serious Illness Across Ontario

TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Domino's Pizza is partnering with Campfire Circle for a third consecutive year to support kids with cancer or serious illness and their families through a one-day fundraising campaign. On April 15, $1 from each specially priced $5 medium one‑topping pizza sold at participating Domino's locations will help more kids with serious illness experience camp.

On April 15, $1 from each specially priced $5 medium one‑topping pizza sold at participating Domino’s locations will help send more kids with serious illness to Campfire Circle. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle)

Campfire Circle delivers year-round camp experiences for thousands of kids with cancer or serious illness and their families, in paediatric hospitals across Ontario, in local communities, and at two medically supported overnight camps--at no cost to families.

"Partnering with Campfire Circle allows us to provide more than pizza – together with our customers, we're helping make a real difference in the lives of kids facing serious illness," says Werner Lomker, Domino's franchise owner. "Every year, it's rewarding to see the power of our communities across Ontario coming together to support this great cause."

"At Campfire Circle, we create opportunities for kids with serious illness to laugh, connect, and just be kids," says Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle. "Thanks to Domino's partnership, we can bring that sense of joy to more kids and families when they need it most."

Customers can redeem the offer using code CAMP at participating locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 15, 2026. Premium toppings and crust types are available at an additional cost.

For more information, visit campfirecircle.org or get more pizza promotion details on our blog.

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has brought healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Campfire Circle programs are offered in paediatric hospitals across Ontario, in local communities, and at our medically supported overnight camps. Provided at no cost to families, these programs improve overall well-being, build self-confidence and resiliency, and foster much-needed connection with others who share a similar journey. When you support Campfire Circle, you are helping to build a world where children thrive and families heal. To donate, volunteer, or learn more, visit CampfireCircle.org.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Canada is proud to serve our communities from coast to coast! Our stores are locally owned and operated by franchisees who take pride in supporting their community. Whether it's sponsoring events or holding fundraisers to support worthy causes like Campfire Circle, we have dedicated ourselves to hand-crafting and delivering delicious pizzas with high-quality ingredients. We're a global brand with local perspective. For more info, visit dominos.ca.

SOURCE Campfire Circle

Media Contacts: John McAlister, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Campfire Circle, 647-286-7675, [email protected]; Kate Daley, Director, Communications, Campfire Circle, 647-299-7639, [email protected]