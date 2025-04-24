Sojern Introduces New Members to Destinations Advisory Board During Florida Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sojern , the leading marketing platform built for hospitality, is thrilled to announce the latest members of its esteemed 2025 Destinations Advisory Board. This board is composed of influential destination leaders from across North America, and its members convened yesterday to welcome exceptional new members. This year, the Destinations Advisory Board gathered in Kissimmee, Florida, and the event was hosted in partnership with Brett Laiken, CMO at VISIT FLORIDA.

"We've partnered with Sojern to deploy targeted multichannel digital advertising campaigns aimed at boosting visitation throughout the state. This partnership allows us to track visitor data and measure the economic impact of current visitors, positioning us to more effectively attract new travelers," said Brett Laiken, CMO at VISIT FLORIDA. "I'm excited to welcome Sojern's Destinations Advisory Board to Florida, where we can not only highlight the diverse experiences our state has to offer, but also engage in important industry discussions and collaborate on innovative solutions for destination marketers nationwide."

"It is such a privilege to spend time with our Destinations Advisory Board members. From AI and sustainability to international political dynamics affecting global travel and disaster recovery, they are exceptional experts who dive deep into today's most pressing issues and uncover forward-thinking solutions that will shape the future of destination marketing for years to come," said Stephanie Dunford, Commercial Director, US Destinations & Attractions at Sojern. "Their collective knowledge only serves to deepen Sojern's insights, giving us incredible context as we work to equip destination marketers to identify and reach their ideal travelers."

While Sojern's commitment to investing in destinations includes helping them identify and engage with ideal travelers, the company is also dedicated to elevating the industry as a whole. Together, Sojern's Destinations Advisory Board will collaborate to address the unique needs of the destination industry and identify innovative solutions to help destinations across the world to thrive. The 2025 Board of Advisors brings together experienced tourism leaders who share a commitment to driving the industry forward.

Sojern is pleased to introduce the newest board members for 2025:

Justin Bresler , CMO and VP, Marketing & Business Development, Visit Denver

Jeremy Chase , Tourism & Marketing Administrator, Idaho Commerce

Tom Loftus , VP of Marketing, Richmond Region Tourism

Cody Chomiak , VP of Marketing, Travel Manitoba, Canada

Jamari Douglas , VP, Marketing, PR & Communications, Bermuda Tourism Authority

New board members will join current board members, including:

From co-op strategies to the recently released State of Destination Marketing 2025 report offering insights from nearly 200 destination marketing organizations (DMOs) from around the world, Sojern has long been a reliable partner for DMOs, providing cutting-edge solutions to boost visitation and highlight the economic benefits of digital marketing programs.

Sojern plans to expand its Destination Advisory Board to Europe later this year to support the growth of its European destination business. To learn more about how Sojern collaborates with destination marketers, please visit: www.sojern.com/destinations .

About Sojern

Sojern is the leading marketing platform built for hospitality, designed to boost growth and profitability for the travel industry. The Sojern marketing platform is a set of easy-to-use software and services that delivers unrivaled traveler insight, intelligent audiences, multichannel activation and optimization, and a connected guest experience—all in one place. More than 10,000 travel marketers rely on our platform annually to find, attract, convert and engage travelers. Founded in 2007, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, California with teams in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

