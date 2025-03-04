Sojern Introduces Fully Managed Email Campaigns--Hoteliers Pay for Performance

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sojern, the leading marketing platform built for hospitality, is excited to announce the addition of a fully managed email marketing service as part of its multichannel Commission offering. This industry-first solution streamlines marketing, making it easier to drive direct bookings, build guest loyalty, and reduce online travel agency (OTA) dependence—all within Sojern's transparent pay-for-performance commission model. Now available in the US and Canada, with additional countries coming soon.

Email campaigns are a powerful tool for hoteliers to engage travelers and build loyalty at every stage—from awareness to post-stay. With email marketing revenue expected to hit $17.9 billion by 2027, the channel continues to grow. However, time, expertise, and budget constraints often limit hoteliers' ability to run effective email campaigns.

Now, hoteliers can partner with Sojern to effortlessly execute high-performing email campaigns without the need for in-house resources. Powered by Sojern's AI-driven marketing platform, this new fully managed service combines Sojern's Guest Marketing Suite with the expertise of email designers and copywriters to ensure seamless campaign creation, deployment, performance and measurement. Sojern's email solution seamlessly connects with the hotel's property management system (PMS) to unlock powerful guest insights, enabling targeted email campaigns that drive engagement and direct bookings. Automated reconciliation further streamlines operations, allowing hoteliers to focus on the guest experience rather than manual tasks.

"Today's travelers increasingly seek personalized experiences, from their destination choices to their on-property stays," said Noreen Henry, Chief Revenue Officer at Sojern. "In fact, 90% of consumers expect brands to understand and anticipate their needs. As guests invest more in memorable and tailored experiences, they expect the same level of personalization from hotels before they've even arrived. With Sojern's fully-managed email solution, hotel marketers can deliver timely, branded content that drives engagement, direct bookings, and loyalty—overcoming traditional bandwidth and budget hurdles without additional work."

Cultivate Guest Relationships to Drive Direct Bookings

While many hotels still rely on bookings from OTAs, and will continue to in some capacity, the industry is shifting. Skift projects that by 2030, direct digital channels are expected to surpass OTAs as the dominant distribution channel for hoteliers, with an estimated $409 billion in direct bookings compared to $333 billion from OTAs. Sojern's fully managed email service helps hoteliers capitalize on this shift by delivering brand-aligned email campaigns that engage past guests, encourage repeat stays, reduce OTA dependence, and recapture abandoned bookings. And since repeat customers spend 67% more than new guests, investing in customized branded email campaigns isn't just smart—it's a revenue-driving necessity.

Early adopter Nicole Willams, Principal/VP Sales & Marketing, Daryon Hotels International said, "Working with Sojern has been a fantastic experience. Their email marketing campaigns have been a game-changer, helping us reach the right audience and drive more bookings. The process is seamless, the reporting is clear, and the results speak for themselves."

Pay Only for Results

Budget constraints often limit hotel marketers' abilities to get their brand in front of potential travelers. Rather than front-loading costs, Sojern's pay-for-performance pricing model is tied directly to revenue, allowing hoteliers to participate in managed email campaigns by only paying for performance.

Beyond reducing upfront costs, Sojern's multichannel approach allows hoteliers to ensure every touchpoint works together seamlessly to maximize conversions. With sophisticated attribution, hoteliers are able to engage travelers across channels, optimizing marketing spend and effectiveness to maximize ROI.

To learn more about Sojern's fully-managed email offering as part of its Commission solution, hoteliers can join the waitlist here.

About Sojern

Sojern is the leading marketing platform built for hospitality, designed to boost growth and profitability for the travel industry. The Sojern marketing platform is a set of easy-to-use software and services that delivers unrivaled traveler insight, intelligent audiences, multichannel activation and optimization, and a connected guest experience—all in one place. More than 10,000 travel marketers rely on our platform annually to find, attract, convert and engage travelers. Founded in 2007, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, California with teams in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

