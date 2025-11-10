OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) has isued the following statement regarding use of Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT):

"Menopause is experienced by 100 percent of women, and its symptoms have a profound impact on their wellbeing, quality of life and careers. In fact, according to the Menopause Foundation of Canada, one in ten women may leave the workforce due unmanaged symptoms of menopause.

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) welcomes today's announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to remove broad 'black box' warnings from MHT products for menopause treatment and hopes that this step will further encourage women to explore MHT as a potential treatment option based on consultation with their physician.

Due to a study conducted in the early 2000s, women were, and have continued to be, fearful about use of MHT as a treatment for menopausal symptoms.

Since then, the science has been reanalyzed, and the SOGC continues work tirelessly to help women in making the best decision for their own personal menopause journey based on the latest evidence and science.

Nevertheless, access to a primary health care provider is a significant issue across Canada as well as the costs associated with treatment for symptoms. Women deserve equitable access to care and treatment options without the burden of decisions based on their income.

In 2021, the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (JOGC) issued a guideline indicating that 'for the management of vasomotor symptoms, menopausal hormone therapy is the most effective option and can be safely initiated in women without contraindications who are younger than 60 years of age or less than 10 years post-menopause.'

In an era of growing mis- and disinformation being used as a form of violence against women in the health care space, the SOGC welcomes this development and hopes it will encourage women to explore all options to help treat the common symptoms of menopause.

For more information about treatment options, please visit the SOGC's public educational site: menopauseandu.ca."

