OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Women in Canada are facing worsening health outcomes and are being left to navigate a health system struggling to provide the services they need but unfortunately, the federal government is not paying attention.

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) has reviewed the 2025 federal budget and is disappointed in the lack of investment or focus on the urgent needs in health care services in Canada, particularly those for women.

At a time when health systems across the country have seen closures of labour and delivery departments, unacceptable wait times for obstetric and gynaecologic care and diversions of patients to increasingly understaffed health centres, it has never been more imperative to see a signal from the federal government that help is on the way. Budget 2025 unfortunately did not include commitments to address these needs. While there is new spending allocated to a $5 billion Health Infrastructure Fund, this ignores the realities facing women and patients across Canada. Existing emergency departments and maternity wards are closing, not due to infrastructure needs, but because of staffing shortages and a lack of adequate funding for improved outcomes for women.

The SOGC recognizes that the current economic and trade climate demands fiscal responsibility. However, the Liberal Party made commitments to address critical gaps in care for women during the recent election and none of these commitments were included in Budget 2025. In particular, the SOGC is concerned about a lack of new funding allocated for the national pharmacare program. Without more dedicated funding to this initiative, women living in the provinces and territories without pharmacare deals are likely to remain without universal access to free contraception. The economic case for free contraception is clear: modelling data from British Columbia shows that it not only pays for itself and even saves taxpayer dollars over time, there is also data that shows significantly more women accessed more effective birth control options when it was available at no cost, which shows the need this program. It also allows women to better plan their pregnancies and contribute to Canada Strong.

The absence of focus on these and other ways to specifically improve health outcomes for women sends a message that the federal government views women's sexual and reproductive health care as a "nice to have," but not a priority.

Fresh data released by the McKinsey Health Institute last month shows Canadian women spend 24 per cent more time in poor health compared to men. This same report calculates that eliminating preventable gaps in women's health could add up to $37 billion a year to the Canadian economy by 2040 through reduced health costs and increased workforce participation. That makes the case crystal clear for governments looking for ways to improve their bottom lines – investing in women's health boosts the economy.

"Women across Canada are experiencing unacceptable barriers to health care that need immediate solutions. The federal government had an opportunity to demonstrate it is paying attention to these needs and to show it intends to keep its election promises to improve women's health. Unfortunately, Budget 2025 did not take these steps. Investing in women is one of the smartest investments governments can make, because healthy women help drive the country's growth and prosperity. We stand ready to work with Ottawa to help make the health of women in Canada a greater priority." – Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

