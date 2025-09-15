OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) has released the following statement regarding acetaminophen use in pregnancy:

The SOGC has issued a position statement reaffirming that acetaminophen remains a safe and appropriate option for fever and pain in pregnancy, when needed. (CNW Group/The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada) SOGC logo (CNW Group/The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada)

"In light of recent reports raising questions about the safety of acetaminophen use in pregnancy, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) revisited the scientific evidence and is now re-affirming its 2021 recommendation: acetaminophen remains a safe and appropriate first-line option for managing fever and pain during pregnancy when medically needed, at recommended doses and for the shortest duration necessary.

Despite some claims suggesting a causal link between prenatal exposure to acetaminophen and certain neurodevelopmental disorders, the SOGC reasserts that the evidence supporting these claims is weak and has been consistently refuted by scientific and regulatory bodies. Reputable international medical organizations have likewise firmly stated that current clinical practice regarding acetaminophen use during pregnancy should not change.

The SOGC emphasizes that untreated fever in pregnancy carries well-documented risks for both mother and baby, including fetal organ malformations, fetal cardiovascular complications and even Autism Spectrum Disorder. Access to effective pain management is considered a human right, which women should not be denied just because they are pregnant.

In an age of growing misinformation and disinformation, the SOGC strongly urges all Canadians to ensure decisions about their health care is guided by evidence-based science and clinical expertise.

The SOGC encourages women to discuss any questions or concerns about medications in pregnancy with their health care provider.

For more information, please refer to the full SOGC Position Statement on the use of Acetaminophen for Analgesia and Fever in Pregnancy."

SOURCE The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

