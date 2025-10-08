CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - This week, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) joins its international sister organizations and thousands of health care leaders and practitioners from around the world in Cape Town, South Africa for the XXV FIGO World Congress of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, taking place Oct. 5 – 9, 2025.

SOGC President and President-Elect announced that the society will host International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) World Congress 2027 in Montreal, QC. FIGO 2027 will offer a unique opportunity for Canada to showcase its role as a global hub for women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights. (CNW Group/The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada) SOGC logo (CNW Group/The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada)

This year's congress brings some exciting news for Canada: FIGO will officially confirm that Canada has been chosen to host the FIGO World Congress in 2027 in Montreal. The event will offer Canada the opportunity to showcase its role as a global hub for women's sexual and reproductive health and rights. At a time when these rights and services for women are eroding in many parts of the world, Canada will have the opportunity to show it remains as a beacon of progress when it comes to a woman's right to choose.

The SOGC is also pleased to announce that Dr. Diane Francoeur, CEO of the SOGC, has been elected to the FIGO Board of Trustees as Honorary Treasurer. This will position the SOGC and Canada as a strong voice and leader among international colleagues and organizations dedicated to improving women's health outcomes.

In addition, the SOGC is proud to share that Dr. Amanda Black, Past-President of the society, was selected as a recipient of the 2025 FIGO Women's Awards, which recognizes female OB/GYNs who have made a significant impact in advancing science, research and women's health in the fields of obstetrics and gynaecology.

The FIGO World Congress is one of the most important international gatherings in women's health, where clinicians, researchers and policymakers from around the world share knowledge and exchange best practices in gynaecology and obstetrical care. This year, dozens of SOGC members and Canadian physicians and researchers are part of the program, contributing their expertise in panels, presentations and discussions throughout the week.

Canadian highlights include:

SOGC President Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck will serve as a panelist in a discussion called STILLBIRTH: New Trends in Prevention and Care Management , focusing on advances in prevention strategies and compassionate care;

, focusing on advances in prevention strategies and compassionate care; SOGC CEO Dr. Diane Francoeur delivered a presentation on the rise of misinformation in women's health and the importance of clear, evidence-based communication to safeguard against negative outcomes for patients; and

SOGC Past-President Dr. Amanda Black will co-chair a session called Challenges in Contraception and deliver a talk on contraception and perimenopause.

For more information about FIGO 2025, visit https://figo2025.org/

"Being elected to the FIGO board and being welcomed into this renowned community of global leaders in women's health is both humbling and inspiring. I'm honoured to serve in this role, and I look forward to working with this valuable organization and bringing Canadian experience and perspectives to its efforts to improve the health and the rights of women around the world." – Dr. Diane Francoeur, CEO, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

