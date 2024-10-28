Soft N Dry TreeFree Diaper™ New econoLiite Core™ for Discount Retail

"The addition of econoLiite Core™ to Soft N Dry's TreeFree Diaper™ line offers a cost effective, EUDR compliant sustainable private label diaper solution for OEM diaper makers and downstream Discount Retail partners in Europe and the UK," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of Soft n Dry Diapers Corp. "Overall sales of private label in Europe hit the €340 billion mark last year, an all-time record, and make up nearly 40% total grocery market value, according to PLMA. The inflection point is apparent for Discount Retailers, with market share is to be gained in the new tree-free diaper category in tandem with a break from incumbent CPG brands in the new EUDR era."

The analysis from PLMA's International Private Label Yearbook, for which NielsenIQ surveyed 17 European markets, includes some 500 retailers and hundreds of food and non-food supermarket products. Additionally, reports show that almost 65% of UK shoppers have switched their shopping habits to Discounters, while the younger demographics were the most likely to have switched to Discount retailers, rising to nearly 80% of millennials and Gen Z, the two generations statistically speaking that are welcoming their first child at greater numbers.

Soft N Dry Value Proposition to Discount Retailers

Discount retailers in Europe and the UK are positioned to benefit from the econoLiite Core™ launch. As consumers shift towards private-label products - this presents an opportunity for Discount retailers to differentiate their store brands with EUDR complaint, lower cost, high performance tree-free diaper alternatives in the beginning of 2025. The econoLiite Core™ enables Discounter retailers to strengthen their commitment to sustainability, while aligning with the eco and cost-conscious purchasing habits of today's families.

Retailer advantages:

Sustainability-driven consumer appeal: Discount retailers offering TreeFree Diaper™ powered by econoLiite Core™ can capture market share in the growing sustainable tree-free diaper segment.



Compliance with EUDR: Discount retailers can ensure that their products meet the highest sustainability standards, avoiding deforestation-linked materials altogether as new EUDR regulations take effect.



Higher margins: Discount retailers can improve margins and capitalize on the strong consumer demand for sustainable products by offering private-label diapers powered by econoLiite Core™.

Soft N Dry Value Proposition for OEM Diaper Manufacturers

OEM partners and diaper manufacturers working with Soft N Dry's new econoLiite Core™ benefit from their reduced production costs and improved sustainability metrics. With its thinner, more efficient design, econoLiite Core™ requires fewer raw materials while maintaining top-tier performance, offering manufacturers the ability to scale their production, while utilising their previously installed equipment, and meet increasing new consumer demand.

Diaper Manufacturer benefits:

Cost savings: econoLiite Core™ provides diaper manufacturers with lower production costs due to reduced material needs and improved emissions outcomes while running on existing equipment.



Sustainability gains: econoLiite Core™ helps diaper manufacturers meet EUDR compliance standards immediately, thus reducing environmental impact by eliminating tree-based materials altogether.



Market growth potential: OEMs and diaper manufacturers can take advantage of the rising demand for EUDR compliant products with econoLiite Core™, positioning themselves as leaders in the high-growth sustainable private label diaper market.



Retail Consumer Connection Program: Soft N Dry provides new retail accounts and ongoing marketing support for OEMs and diaper manufacturers to supply finished goods.

"econoLiite Core™ is our innovation driven response to the growing demand for affordable, EUDR ready, high margin private label diapers in the very important Discount retail segment in Europe and UK," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. "As the market shifts towards tree-free diaper products, we are committed to providing solutions that meet both consumer, Discount retail, and OEM diaper manufacturer's needs and regulatory requirements. Our new econoLiite Core™ technology ensures that retailers, manufacturers, and consumers alike can participate in the TreeFree Diaper™ era, and an environmentally responsible future where costs come down, and performance goes up, which is innovation at its core."

About Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. ("Soft N Dry" or "SDC") is a Canadian company specializing in tree-free, advanced materials for the $85.2 billion global disposable baby diaper market. Utilizing its proprietary ecoLiite Core™ and econoLiite Core™ technologies, Soft N Dry delivers superior product performance and sustainability to commercial manufacturing and retail customers across North America, Latin America, the UK and Europe, outperforming traditional tree-pulp-based materials in the new TreeFree Diaper™ category.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit us at www.softndrycorp.com or contact us directly:

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

40 King St W, 42nd Floor Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 3Y2

Tel: +1 800 310 4614 for Media / +1 800 265 0643 for Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.