GreenCore Solutions and Merkas Tekstil Enter Strategic Supply MOU to Scale TreeFree Diaper® Rollout Across Europe

Under the MOU, Merkas will serve as the nonwoven's provider for GreenCore's retail ecosystem in Europe, supporting the company's rapid growth across grocery, pharmacy, and convenience retail channels. The partnership includes formal inclusion of Merkas in all GreenCore-led tenders with major European buyers, and other leading retail groups.

"Merkas is a supply chain powerhouse with decades of nonwovens expertise and a shared commitment to sustainability," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore Solutions Corp. "This partnership ensures scalable, secure sourcing for our verified eco TreeFree Diaper® and provides retailers with capacity to meet surging demand."

MERKAS, a leading European nonwovens supplier, has joined PATH+ (Partner Alliance for Traceable Hygiene) as a verified upstream partner. By supplying traceable, ESG-aligned nonwovens into TreeFree Diaper® and FemCare UltaThin, MERKAS strengthens the alliance's ability to deliver fully auditable, pulp-free hygiene products. Their inclusion ensures retailers, OEM converters and other PATH+ partners benefit from a transparent, EU-compliant material flow that meets the highest standards of sustainability and traceability.

Initial volume forecasts estimate a scale-up from 500 million m² to 2 billion m² annually, with a phased ramp-up to align Merkas' production capacity with GreenCore's retail expansion plan across 5,000 points of sale by year-end 2026.

"This agreement represents a major milestone in our mission to be a global partner of choice for sustainable hygiene," said a Merkas spokesperson. "We're proud to bring our materials, innovation, and quality systems to support the TreeFree Diaper® private label ecosystem."

About Merkas Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

Founded in Istanbul, Turkey, Merkas Tekstil is a vertically integrated leader in high-performance carded ATB nonwovens, serving the global hygiene, medical, and technical textile sectors. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, quality, and innovation, Merkas is a trusted partner to many of the world's top FMCG and hygiene brands. Learn more at: www.merkas.com.tr/en.

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore Solutions Corp. is revolutionizing the hygiene sector with TreeFree Diaper® — an ultra-soft, pulp-free, ultra-thin eco diaper, independently verified 'CLASS B' by SGS for industry leading quality. Engineered to meet rising demand from Europe's Millennial and Gen Z consumers, TreeFree Diaper® delivers exceptional sustainability, eco transparency, and performance for private label retail partners. GreenCore's Retail Private Label Program (RPLP), is powered by PATH+ (Partner Alliance for Traceable Hygiene) OEM network, GreenCore's scalable, transparent supply chain. Every diaper pack is eco verified in real time via the ecoScore App — consumers simply scan the QR code on TreeFree Diaper® packaging or in-store POS displays. Learn more at www.greencoresolutions.com.

SOURCE Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

Media Contact: Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp., Toronto, Canada, +1 647 237 7744 (direct or WhatsApp), [email protected]