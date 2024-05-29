Soft N Dry Announces Expansion of Proprietary Tree Free Baby Diapers into Brazil

Company moves into Brazil to accelerate adoption of its sustainable, cost-effective, high performance disposable baby diapers and advanced materials for manufacturers and retailers

TORONTO, PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico & SÃO PAULO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. ("Soft N Dry" or "SDC") and its subsidiary Soft N Dry de México, announced today that it has commenced sales and marketing operations in Brazil, which is both Latin America's largest economy and a leading consumer-driven market for sustainable consumer packaged goods (CPG).

For Media Use (CNW Group/Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.)

Soft N Dry has three core pillars to its value proposition for new stakeholders, partners, and customers in Brazil; Proprietary B2B proprietary white label baby diaper products, a B2B Partner Portal to facilitate the OEM baby diaper manufacturers' onboarding of Soft N Dry products, and a new 'Last Mile' Retail Network to move sustainable disposable baby diaper units at scale to cost and eco-conscious consumers.

Matthew Keddy, CEO of Soft N Dry, said, "In coordination with our OEM partners in México, our expansion of sales and marketing activities in Brazil aims to service a growing market where nearly half of consumers already self identify as sustainable shoppers in their everyday purchasing decisions. What consumers are looking for in most Latin American markets, and on the shelves of their local retailers, are high performance products with an excellent sustainability profile which come in at, or below, their existing household budget. We believe that today marks a significant pivot from the old stigma of eco products having to be more expensive, as we now aim to successfully deliver our innovative products to both baby diaper manufacturers and Last Mile white label retail customers in Brazil."

According to the global data and analytics firm, Kantar Group:

Half of Latin Americans actively seek out companies that offer ways to reduce their impact on the environment and diversity. 70% are concerned about the cost of products that are kinder to the planet. 91% of Latin Americans believe climate change impacts their everyday lives, notes the European Investment Bank (EIB).



Ricardo Santana, Presidente Soft N Dry de México, said, "Our ecoFlex Core for OEM disposable baby diaper manufacturers, and white label baby diapers for retailers, allows us to collectively bring one united message to consumers in Brazil, México, and throughout Latin America; that our Tree Free baby diapers are both softer and drier, and do not result in degradation of our critically important natural resources. Soft N Dry de México, being in Latin America, is home to over 25% of the world's arable land and freshwater resources, and through our partners and customers we are pleased to now bring to market in Brazil our Tree Free baby diapers that outperform traditional diapers in all performance metrics, and at lower cost to consumers who cherish sustainability."

About Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. (SDC) is a Canadian advanced materials company operating globally in the $60 billion disposable baby diaper market. With its proprietary ecoFlex Core technology, commercial retail and manufacturing customers in North and Latin America benefit from higher product performance and sustainability outcomes than currently available tree-pulp based materials widely used in the market. As a new industry standard, SDC aims to create value for shareholders, partners, customers, and end consumers all seeking to reduce single-use plastics with new products that outperform and disrupt the established alternative. For more information, please visit www.SoftNDryCorp.com, www.SoftNDry.mx, www.SoftNDry.com.br and for diaper manufacturers please visit www.ecoFlexCore.com or www.ecoFlexCore.mx for more product information.

SOURCE Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

For further information: Soft N Dry Brazil - Avenida Paulista 1374, 12 Floor, Bela Vista, São Paulo, Brazil 01310-100 - Tel. +55 11 3280 0955 - [email protected]; Soft N Dry de México - Insurgentes 108, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, México - Tel. +52 55 8421 4685 - [email protected]; Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. ( Canada ) - 40 King St W, 42nd Floor Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 3Y2 - Tel. +1 647 237 7744 - [email protected]