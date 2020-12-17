Critical research projects in the areas of peri-maternal nutrition, technological advances for the elderly, and health care trends for First Nations people with disabilities

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - With a strong presence across the country, Sodexo believes there is an urgent need for increased collaboration between businesses and universities – particularly in research – to improve the quality of life of Canadians. As a result, Sodexo contributes financially to "investigator-generated research," where researchers themselves determine the subjects of their research based on what they consider important. Today, Sodexo is proud to announce the three research topics that have been selected following a preliminary evaluation by researchers at the University of Ottawa's LIFE Research Institute.

"Health and wellbeing are at the heart of Sodexo's services and part of our mission requires us to stick close to scientific research and analysis. It's the reason why we've developed a solid relationship and partnered formally with the University of Ottawa's LIFE Research Institute," mentions Thomas Jelley, Vice-President, Sodexo Institute for Quality of Life "There is no doubt that the research projects we are supporting can contribute to improving the wellbeing and the quality of life of people in Canada and beyond. "

Three research projects that will lead to discussion

The LIFE Research Institute assembles researchers and partners with diverse perspectives who work collaboratively to create evidence that can inspire Canadians to live the longest, best lives possible honouring the many varied choices along the way.

(1) The first research project will draw on a novel social nutrition approach to decrease maternal and infant health inequalities. With the collaboration of an interdisciplinary partnership, it focuses on psychosocial and institutional determinants of prenatal nutrition of vulnerable pregnant women in order to improve interventions on their health and well-being.



(2) The second project will focus on what society has been witnessing over the years, which are the advances in technologies designed to help older people, and their experience at home. Using innovative research methods, researchers will study how technology would affect older people's experience at home – a subject that remains vastly understudied.



(3) Lastly, the third research project aims at better understanding health and well-being from an Indigenous disability perspective. An interdisciplinary team of First Nations leaders and researchers specialized in disability practices working with First Nations communities will study the perspectives of people living with disabilities on reserves to better understand their perspectives on health and wellbeing. The study will also evaluate First Nations understandings of disability.

"We are proud to count on Sodexo's support for our research projects – not only for its financial contribution, but also for the confidence it has shown by giving our researchers the opportunity to define the research themes that they believe will advance knowledge across the country," says Linda Garcia, Professor and Founding Director of the LIFE Research Institute.

"This partnership with the University of Ottawa's LIFE Research Institute is an opportunity to develop our understanding and contribute to the discourse on the future of health and wellbeing at a crucial time," adds Jelley.

About Sodexo

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as November 2020)

420,000 employees

1st in its sector in both the down jones sustainability index (DJSI) and the 2020 SAM sustainability yearbook

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

