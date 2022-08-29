The Art, Duo, and Terra are perfectly suited for Canadians looking to entertain friends and family by serving up a range of bubbly refreshments, or those looking to improve their hydration and boost their water intake. All three machines continue to help consumers lead a more environmentally friendly lifestyle by reducing single-use plastic waste. The designs feature the innovative, Quick Connect Cylinder technology, enabling a seamless cylinder connection in one simple click.

The Art – Experience the craft of sparkling with SodaStream's Art. This Sparkling water maker features a slim silhouette, retro design, stainless steel trim, and a unique carbonating lever, allowing for a complete personalized water experience. Users can elevate their beverages by pulling on the lever to create a customizable drink to perfectly suit tastes, level of fizz and flavour palettes.

The Duo — For a more versatile way to sparkle, SodaStream's Duo is the first sparkling water maker to be compatible with two different bottles; the new, modern 1L glass carafe and 1L dishwasher safe carbonating bottle. It is the perfect accessory for hosting and or taking the bottle anywhere on the go. Awarded the RED DOT Prize 2021 for outstanding product design, the Duo is equipped with a modern industrial design that is a perfect addition for any gathering.

The Terra — SodaStream's most convenient way to enjoy endless bubbles at home, the Terra, has an upgraded sleek design combined with a beautiful mix of textures, high polish, and matte finish, along with a more ergonomic carbonating button. "Terra", Latin for "Earth", reflects SodaStream's environmental mission to eradicate the use of single-use plastic.

The Art, Duo, and Terra are now available at various Canadian retailers and at SodaStream.ca.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water brand by volume. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - helping consumers replace thousands of single use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream Canada on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

