"We're bubbling with excitement that Canadians will be the first in North America to try the new PepsiCo for SodaStream flavours," says Rena Nickerson, General Manager at SodaStream Canada. "This collaboration bringing together some of the most powerful brands in the beverage industry gives SodaStream users, and Pepsi™ and 7Up™ fans alike, a new way to quench their thirst with the same great taste they know and love."

The new syrups include five of the classic PepsiCo flavours – Pepsi™, Diet Pepsi™, Pepsi™ Zero Sugar, 7Up™, and 7Up™ Zero. Each is specially designed to be used with SodaStream sparkling water makers and come in 440 mL bottles, making about 9L of fresh PepsiCo beverage.

"We've seen incredible growth in the SodaStream flavours portfolio over the past year, including a high double-digit sales increase last quarter with the launch of bubly Drops for SodaStream," says Nickerson. "We're optimistic that we will see even stronger success with the launch of Pepsi for SodaStream, bringing together the refreshing taste Canadians crave and the convenience of doing so at the touch of a button in a sustainable way."

How PepsiCo for SodaStream Flavours work:

Enjoying PepsiCo for SodaStream flavours takes three easy steps. Simply fill a one litre reusable SodaStream bottle with water and carbonate to add bubbles. Choose your favourite PepsiCo flavour and add to your fresh sparkling water. The result? Refreshing, great-tasting Pepsi™ and 7Up™ beverages you are used to, made from the comfort of your own home, on demand.

The PepsiCo for SodaStream flavours will hit shelves this October at more than 5,000 grocery, drug, mass and convenience retailers across Canada, and at SodaStream.ca with a suggested retail price of $7.99 per PepsiCo flavour bottle.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water-maker brand and Canada's leading sparkling water brand by volume. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - and better for the planet – replacing up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more about SodaStream visit corp.sodastream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE SodaStream Canada

For further information: Kyle Millar, Head of Marketing, SodaStream Canada, [email protected]; Max Mosher, Account Manager, Edelman, [email protected], 647-245-7754