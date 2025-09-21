SOCIETY WELCOMES ONTARIO NDP PASSAGE OF PRO-NUCLEAR RESOLUTION

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Sept. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Society of United Professionals ("the Society") welcomes the passage of a pro-nuclear resolution at this weekend's Ontario NDP ("ONDP") Convention in Niagara Falls. With the passage of the resolution, the Party has made an important and welcome decision to modernize its electricity policy in support of a low-carbon, good-jobs future for Ontarians.

"We are very pleased to see the ONDP put their support behind the tens of thousands of unionized nuclear workers in the energy sector, and to recognize that made-in-Canada nuclear is going to play an integral part of Canada's path to net-zero emissions," said Society President Rebecca Caron. "We look forward to working with them to ensure that Ontario undertakes smart policy in the energy sector that prioritizes Canadian jobs and made-in-Canada CANDU technology."

The passage of the pro-nuclear resolution reverses the ONDP's long-standing opposition to nuclear power and brings the Party in alignment with the policies of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) and the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) who have both passed similar resolutions supporting nuclear power and the workers that power the sector.

"Building a coalition of young people, Labour, and environmentalists was essential to getting this resolution passed," said Caron. "I'm particularly pleased to see the role that the Ontario New Democratic Youth (ONDY) played in building popular support for this resolution. These young workers know that nuclear supports great careers for workers and is necessary to achieve net-zero emissions."

Founded 80 years ago by engineers seeking better working conditions, today, the Society of United Professionals represents over 10,000 members in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors. Their members include a wide variety of job titles including engineers, designers, lawyers, paralegals, project managers, analysts, trainers, IT specialists, and many more.

