SASKATOON CIVIC MIDDLE MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION (SCMMA) VOTES TO MERGE WITH SOCIETY OF UNITED PROFESSIONALS

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Society of United Professionals ("the Society") is proud to welcome the Saskatoon Civic Middle Management Association ("SCMMA"), which represents 450 City of Saskatoon employees, to the Society's membership. SCMMA members voted overwhelmingly to merge with the Society, which will make the Society the official bargaining and labour relations agent for these municipal employees.

SCMMA President Greg Hippe (left) and Society President Rebecca Caron (right) shake hands in front of Saskatoon City Hall to celebrate the successful merger vote. (CNW Group/Society of United Professionals)

"We are thrilled to welcome this group of fantastic management professionals to our union," said Society President Rebecca Caron. "We believe that both of our organizations are now stronger as a result of this merger."

The merger vote passed overwhelmingly with 93% of SCMMA members voting to join the Society. 82% of all SCMMA members cast a ballot, with voting conducted through secure online balloting.

"We are very pleased to see our members vote in support of this merger," said SCMMA President Greg Hippe. "It is the belief of SCMMA's leadership that joining with a strong, professional, and well-respected union, like the Society, will greatly benefit our members in the workplace and at the bargaining table."

The Society is a professional union that exists to ensure the best rewards, career opportunities, and working conditions for the members it represents. The Society prides itself on conducting labour relations with its employers through the framework of a mature and mutually beneficial partnership. The union has an excellent track record of negotiating improvements to its members' salaries, benefits, and working conditions at the bargaining table.

The Society of United Professionals, IFPTE Local 160, was founded more than 80 years ago by engineers seeking better working conditions. Today, the Society represents more than 10,000 professionals in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors. Their members include engineers, lawyers, paralegals, project managers, analysts, trainers, IT specialists, and many more jobs across the energy and legal sectors. Their members work at employers such as Ontario Power Generation, Bruce Power, Legal Aid Ontario, Electrical Safety Authority, the Independent Electricity System Operator, and many others.

SCMMA, IFPTE Local 222, was founded in 1996. They support City of Saskatoon employees as they ensure the delivery of excellent policies and services for the community.

