HYDRO ONE PROFESSIONAL EMPLOYEES FILE FOR CONCILIATION

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydro One's professional employees represented by the Society of United Professionals ("the Society") have moved to file for conciliation with the Ontario Labour Relations Board. The move comes as bargaining talks between the union and the employer have been unsuccessful in reaching an agreement for the more than 2,100 employees at the company.

"We are eager to reach a fair deal that respects our members' contributions to Hydro One's success and is consistent with what others have received from the company," said Society Hydro One Local Vice-President Vicki Power. "We want to continue to bargain, and we see conciliation as a necessary step to get the employer to bring forward a fair offer. So far, we haven't seen that."

According to the Society, Hydro One has refused to table a serious offer that meets the needs of their members. The Society-represented professional employees at Hydro One have been without a contract since October 1, 2025, and have been in bargaining with the employer for five months.

"We are standing firm for a respectful deal, for equal treatment, and we will continue to bargain until we see a reasonable offer from Hydro One," said Power. "Our members deserve nothing less for their exceptional contributions to the profitability and success of the utility."

About:

The Society of United Professionals, IFPTE Local 160, is a labour union founded more than 80 years ago by engineers seeking better working conditions. Today, the Society represents more than 10,000 professionals in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors. Their members include engineers, lawyers, paralegals, project managers, analysts, trainers, IT specialists, and many more jobs across the energy and legal sectors. Their members work at employers such as Ontario Power Generation, Bruce Power, Legal Aid Ontario, Electrical Safety Authority, the Independent Electricity System Operator, and many others.

