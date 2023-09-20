Society ESA Local to begin strike action immediately

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Society of United Professionals ("the Society") has notified management at the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) of their intent to withdraw their services and begin strike action immediately on Wednesday, September 20. The union has been in a legal strike position since September 18, and last-minute bargaining between the Society and the ESA has failed to produce a deal.

"The Society prides itself on its record of working collaboratively with our employers to negotiate strong collective agreements that are fair for everyone," said Society President Michelle Johnston. "We have successfully bargained with our employers for over 70 years, and have only been forced to strike once in our union's history. We are disappointed that the ESA has pushed our members to this point."

The Society and the ESA have been bargaining for the last four months, for a total of more than 20 days at the table, including meeting with a Ministry of Labour-appointed conciliator.

"Our members do not want to be on strike," said Society ESA Local Vice-President Robert Mitchell. "We are professionals who want to be doing our jobs protecting public safety and supporting the electrification of Ontario's economy. Our members at the ESA have been falling behind in a number of ways, and we are looking for a fair and equitable deal that gets us what other employees in the company already have."

Society-represented members at the ESA will be picketing the ESA office in Mississauga (155 Matheson Blvd. W.) on Wednesday morning, with more pickets planned for the coming days.

The Society's bargaining team is fully prepared to return to the bargaining table at any time if management at the ESA is ready to come forward with a deal that is fair and equitable to their professional employees.

About the Society of United Professionals

Founded more than 70 years ago by engineers who wanted better working conditions, the Society of United Professionals now has members in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Among the organizations United Professionals' members work for are Ontario Power Generation, Hydro One, Bruce Power, Independent Electricity System Operator, Legal Aid Ontario, NWMO, Toronto Hydro, Electrical Safety Authority, Ontario Energy Board, National Judicial Institute, Aboriginal Legal Services, TSSA and Chinese and Southeast Asian Legal Clinic.

A democratic organization, members of the Society of United Professionals vote on everything from the union's constitution and dues increases to collective agreements and policies. Membership is voluntary.

The Society of United Professionals is Local 160 of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers. and is affiliated to the Canadian Labour Congress, Ontario Federation of Labour and many local labour councils.

SOURCE Society of United Professionals

For further information: Media contact: Jeremy Johnston-Kaye, Communications Officer, 416-553-3516, [email protected]