Société de transport de Laval unveils its Organizational Strategic Plan for 2019-2028 and Key Performance Indicators

Quote from STL Board President Éric Morasse "The launch of our Organizational Strategic Plan for 2019-2028 is a great opportunity to make available to our users the key performance indicators that will drive our strategic objectives for the next decade. Raising the satisfaction level of our regular bus service users and paratransit transportation users, improving upon our already high on-time performance rate, lowering greenhouse gas emissions – the STL wants to be recognized as a modern, transparent organization, in the same way the City of Laval operates an open data policy."

Quote from STL General Director Guy Picard

"At the STL, continuous improvement and quality are part of our corporate mindset. Publicly releasing our performance figures is an extra step we are taking to show our users how rigorously we run our daily operations. And 2019 has proven a good year to use as a starting point. Our mission for the next 10 years will be to stay the course so we may continue to deliver public transit driven by quality, performance, innovation and the evolving mobility needs of our users."

Presentation of 2019 results

The STL will post the results of 13 key performance indicators on its website on an annual basis. These will cover numerous facets of the rider experience and the STL's productivity. The general public will be able to track the STL's performance with regard to:

on-time performance of regular bus service and paratransit transportation

customer satisfaction

greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

ridership

costs per trip

service delivery

Currently, the KPIs span the results obtained since 2015, a description, the calculation, and the 5-year (2023) and 10-year (2028) targets aimed for in accordance with the STL's Organizational Strategic Plan for 2019-2028. The KPIs are available on: www.stl.laval.qc.ca/indicateurs.

Electromobility and improved service at the heart of major Laval transit projects for the next 10 years

Alongside its KPIs, the STL also released its new strategic plan, which will serve as a roadmap until 2028. Below is an overview of the major projects the STL is undertaking:

Regarding improved service : Roll out of a plan aimed at improving the STL's service by 5% a year over 5 years, starting in 2020, in order to better serve Laval east to west, as well as improve frequency and comfort outside of peak hours, on evenings and weekends.

: Roll out of a plan aimed at improving the STL's service by 5% a year over 5 years, starting in 2020, in order to better serve east to west, as well as improve frequency and comfort outside of peak hours, on evenings and weekends. Regarding rider experience : Complete revamping of the website and the STL Synchro mobile app to upgrade user information tools.

: Complete revamping of the website and the STL Synchro mobile app to upgrade user information tools. Regarding access : Focus on improving access for people with reduced mobility at bus stops and gradually across all bus routes.

: Focus on improving access for people with reduced mobility at bus stops and gradually across all bus routes. Regarding innovation : Continued application of Bus Preferential Measures (BPMs) including rolling out Transit Signal Priority systems on core Laval arteries such as Le Corbusier boulevard.

: Continued application of Bus Preferential Measures (BPMs) including rolling out Transit Signal Priority systems on core arteries such as Le Corbusier boulevard. Regarding network design : Reserved bus lanes and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines along the Notre-Dame , Des Laurentides and De la Concorde corridors to bolster access to downtown Laval as well as metro and future REM stations.

: Reserved bus lanes and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines along the , Des Laurentides and De la Concorde corridors to bolster access to downtown as well as metro and future REM stations. And finally, regarding electromobility: After acquiring 10 electric buses, the STL will launch its first fully electric bus route in 2020. As of 2024, the STL will purchase electric buses only. The aim is to have a 100% electric bus fleet by 2040. This is one of the key components of the STL's Organizational Strategic Plan, since an electrified bus fleet will significantly reduce GHG emissions.

"We feel this is a particularly opportune moment to grow public transit in Laval, in keeping with the vision for an integrated network we advocated for alongside 18 other North Shore municipalities during the April 2018 forum on mobility and public transit. The Québec government's Sustainable Mobility Policy 2030 and the massive investments the two levels of governments have announced render us optimistic about the future," specifies Mr. Morasse.

Thinking forward about public transit in Laval

The STL's new strategic plan is in accordance with the provisions of Bill 76 respecting the governance of public transportation, which requires every public transit authority to draft a 10-year Organizational Strategic Plan.

Arrived at after an extensive consultative process involving careful analysis, this plan lays out a mission and a refreshed set of values, and it aims to convey a modern vision of public transit aligned with Laval's 2035 strategic vision for the city. The STL's Organizational Strategic Plan is also in lockstep with the vision and orientations the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal outlines in its metropolitan land use and development plan. Finally, the STL made sure its vision reflects the strategic framework of the strategic development plan the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain is currently drafting.

The Organizational Strategic Plan for 2019-2028 is an extension of an earlier plan that has enabled the STL to stand out in the regional and national public transit domain. It covers the large-scale projects carried out these last few years, and lays the markers that will guide the STL and its 1,000 employees toward new milestones.

"Fulfilling over 80% of the projects we set out in our previous strategic plan enabled us to boost our regular bus service and paratransit transportation ridership, and to implement numerous innovations that rethink rider mobility. With the gradual electrification of our bus fleet, the expansion of our garage, and improved service acting as our new backdrop, the main focus of our commitment for the next decade is enhancing the rider experience and mobilizing our knowhow so we may provide the best public transit has to offer in Québec," concludes Mr. Picard.

For a financial report on the STL's Business Plan for 2016-2018 and to view the Organizational Strategic Plan for 2019-2028: bit.ly/PSO_STLaval

About the Société de transport de Laval

The STL develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis, and paratransit transport which together combine for 19+ million trips per year. The STL's regular bus network consists of 46 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,400 kilometres across the Laval territory. The STL is among the most innovative transit authorities in North America and the world. www.stl.laval.qc.ca.

