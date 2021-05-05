MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following a rigorous tendering process, Tam-Tam\TBWA is proud to announce they have been hired to handle the Société de transport de Laval's strategic marcom planning and advertising for the next three (3) years.

Tam-Tam\TBWA will therefore be assisting the Société de transport de Laval with the strategic planning of their communications, evolving their brand platform, and overseeing the creative, planning and media buying for their marcom campaigns.

Nicolas Girard, Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs at the STL, explains the decision to go with Tam-Tam\TBWA as their strategy and creative partner: "It was a rigorous selection process, and it enabled us to find this agency just filled with passionate, talented people who share our organization's values. These past years, we've laid a solid foundation for the STL brand, and we are confident that the Tam-Tam\TBWA team will help us take it even further."

The agency's CEO, François Canuel, is very pleased with the new partnership. "We are eager to get this new collaboration started and be actively involved in the revival of public transit in Laval."

About the Société de transport de Laval

Home to more than 1,100 dedicated employees, the STL develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis, and paratransit transport which together combine for 19+ million trips per year.

The STL's regular bus network consists of 47 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,500 kilometres across the Laval territory. The STL is among the most innovative transit authorities in North America. www.stlaval.ca.

About Tam-Tam\TBWA

We are Tam-Tam\TBWA, a Québec majority-owned agency made up of 44 remarkable human beings. Strategy, creative, media, production, digital experience and interactive intelligence: we do it all, and we do it well.

SOURCE Société de transport de Laval

For further information: Sources: Christine Pouliot, External Communications Coordinator, Tam-Tam\TBWA, 514 285-1470 ext. 302, [email protected]; Estelle Lacroix, Communications Advisor, Société de transport de Laval, 450 662-5400 ext. 8388, [email protected]

