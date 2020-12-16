LAVAL, QC, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The City of Laval has adopted the Société de transport de Laval's (STL) $171.3-million budget for 2021. In light of the pandemic, the STL adhered to a rigorous budgetary process in compliance with the funding conditions decreed by the government of Québec. As a result, the STL's budget management efforts will make it possible to provide transit users with a level of service in 2021 comparable to that of 2019 during peak hours, plus improved service outside of those hours.

Staying the course, despite the disruptions!

If we exclude the costs of rolling out the REM work mitigation measures and expenditures attributable to Covid-19, the 2021 budget has grown by merely 0.5%.

Since March 13, ridership on STL buses has dropped drastically compared to 2019, hitting its lowest point in April: 14% for regular bus service, and 11% for paratransit service. To date, STL ridership stands at around 42% compared to last year.

In addition to causing revenues to drop, the pandemic also prompted a host of constraints and adjustments to vehicles, terminals and workplaces required to comply with the rules and directives issued by the province's public health authority and the CNESST provincial board overseeing labour standards, pay equity, and workplace health and safety. This resulted in the STL spending $3.2 million in 2020, $2.3 million of which were covered by funding programs, on various Covid-19-related measures. For 2021, the STL has earmarked $2.8 million for such measures, of which $2.5 million will be absorbed by aid programs.

Despite the difficulties encountered in 2020, public transit continues to play a central role in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while meeting the mobility needs of the region. The STL's 10-year capital plan, which focuses on development and innovation, is in line with the City of Laval's vision for growing public transit in Laval. The projected expansion and conversion of our operations centre is the focal point of the plan, whose budget is $812.6 million for the next 10 years.

Quote from STL Board President Éric Morasse:

"Our capital plan is a major component of our push to electrify our bus fleet, as it will equip the STL with a modern garage that will render operating an electric bus fleet possible. And of course, part of this initiative are the first 10 electric buses that we will be integrating into our service in the coming months."

Quote from STL General Director Guy Picard:

"Given the circumstances, I am convinced that our budget management efforts satisfy both the ability to offer commuters a level of service that meets their needs and the obligation to budget responsibly. It is imperative that we avoid falling into the trap of reducing service, if we want to provide users with a safe environment and restore ridership. Also, in response to commuter requests, the STL will be upping its frequency on certain routes during peak hours."

2021 Budget Highlights

The STL is projecting an increase in regular bus trips in 2021, to roughly 80% of 2019 ridership levels;

By December 2021 , STL paratransit trips are expected to reach 95% of the volume anticipated in 2020, or 391,061 trips. That is a 29% drop compared to the 2020 Budget;

, STL paratransit trips are expected to reach 95% of the volume anticipated in 2020, or 391,061 trips. That is a 29% drop compared to the 2020 Budget; The STL is forecasting a 2.5% increase in kilometres travelled for 2021 compared to 2019, for a total of 18.2 million kilometres;

As per the public transit emergency aid program put in place by the government of Québec, the ARTM will be injecting over $2.5 million to offset additional expenses incurred for health and safety reasons;

to offset additional expenses incurred for health and safety reasons; Nearly $2.8 million are being added to the 2021 budget for Covid-related costs: cleaning of rolling stock, housekeeping/maintenance, security, etc. These extra costs are directly attributable to the pandemic;

are being added to the 2021 budget for Covid-related costs: cleaning of rolling stock, housekeeping/maintenance, security, etc. These extra costs are directly attributable to the pandemic; $0.7 million are earmarked in the 2021 budget for reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), and by extension, contributing to improving quality of life for the population;

are earmarked in the 2021 budget for reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), and by extension, contributing to improving quality of life for the population; Alongside the acquisition of the 10 electric buses to be delivered within the coming six months, the STL will also acquire the necessary charging infrastructure and stations. A total of $4.9 million has been budgeted, including $1.3 million for 2021-2022;

has been budgeted, including for 2021-2022; Mitigation measures aimed at improving service during the REM construction work will cost $8.8 million in 2021, up $4.4 million compared to the 2020 budget;

in 2021, up compared to the 2020 budget; Preliminary work will continue on the garage expansion project, expected to be completed by 2024;

The STL will be proceeding with its onboard credit card payment initiative. The rights of use having been finalized in 2020 for a contactless payment solution, all buses should be outfitted with the new system in 2021.

To view the Société de transport de Laval 2021 Budget, click here.

About the Société de transport de Laval

The STL develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis, and paratransit transport which together combine for 19+ million trips per year. The STL's regular bus network consists of 46 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,400 kilometres across the Laval territory. The STL is among the most innovative transit authorities in North America. www.stlaval.ca.

