Social Work and Social Service Work Regulator Remains Committed to Protecting Ontarians

"Our registrants, social workers and social service workers, play a crucial role in the well-being of Ontarians," said Council Chair John Fleming, who was re-elected to the position on September 7. "They represent the largest workforce of mental health professionals in Ontario, delivering services in diverse settings such as schools, the justice system, hospitals, communities and group homes. Ontarians need to be able to trust that the social workers and social service workers providing them with care and services, including mental health services, practise safely and ethically. The new Council will continue working to ensure Ontarians are supported by professional, ethical, qualified and accountable social workers and social service workers."

To reinforce the College's commitment to upholding ethical and professional care, Council recently approved revisions to the Standards of Practice. These standards, which outline the minimum standards of professional practice and ethical conduct for registrants, were revised to reflect societal changes and the current practice landscape with a further focus on public benefit, as well as a greater emphasis on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

"We remain focused on our strategic priority of increasing diversity, equity and inclusion by ensuring it is embedded in the College's practices and processes," said Council Chair John Fleming.

In addition to Council Chair John Fleming, the following Council members were also elected by Council to the Executive Committee:

Sanjay Govindaraj , RSW – Vice-Chair

, RSW – Vice-Chair Carrie McEachran , Public member – Executive Member

, Public member – Executive Member Sue-Ellen Merritt , RSSW – Executive Member

, RSSW – Executive Member Elayne Tanner , RSW – Executive Member

, RSW – Executive Member Madimba Tshibuabua, RSSW – Executive Member

"I look forward to working with this year's Council," said College Registrar and CEO Denitha Breau, RN, MSN, MBA. "I know public protection is at the forefront of the Council's decision-making. They are engaged and will continue to prioritize our important work of serving and protecting the public."

The College's Online Register is a key part of serving and protecting the public. It lists all registrants, their registration status, employment information and discipline history, if any, as well as other relevant information. Ontarians working with an individual who calls themself a "social worker" or "social service worker" should always check the Online Register to ensure their practitioner is registered. If the individual's name doesn't appear on the Online Register, they are considered an unregulated practitioner and put the public at risk. The College also maintains a list of unregulated practitioners on its website.

"We recognize the essential role that social workers and social service workers play in providing care to individuals within vulnerable populations, many of whom are navigating difficult circumstances in their lives and confronting a range of challenges," said Breau. "All Ontarians deserve to know they are protected by registered practitioners who are overseen by the College.

About the College

The Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers, which is accountable to the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, is the regulatory body for social workers and social service workers in Ontario. Its mandate is to serve and protect the public from unqualified, incompetent and unfit practitioners. The College currently regulates over 28,000 social workers and social service workers across Ontario.

Council is the 21-member governing body and board of directors that manages and administers OCSWSSW affairs. Their primary governance function is policy direction and development in supporting the operations of the College's public protection mandate.

