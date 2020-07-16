In a first, cash prizes awarded to all 20 nominees

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - SOCAN announced the finalists for the 15th anniversary of the SOCAN Songwriting Prize celebrating the exceptional talent of emerging Canadian songwriters over the past year.

At a time when many Canadians are experiencing financial stress, musicians have been among the hardest hit. In an effort to ease the burden COVID-19 has caused for emerging songwriters, the SOCAN Songwriting Prize will award cash prizes to all 20 nominees for the first time in its 15-year history.

Music feeds the soul during times of crisis and change, and this year's nominated songs are meaningfully poignant, timely, heartbreaking and inspired. Voted on by music industry influencers, each displays a proficiency for the craft and are rich in both cultural and musical diversity.

The SOCAN Songwriting Prize, and the equivalent Prix de la chanson SOCAN for Francophone songwriters, is the only major songwriting award in Canada where fans determine the results with online voting.

Each grand prize winner receives $5,000, a Yamaha keyboard and a $500 gift card from Long & McQuade. Each nominated song not receiving the grand prize will be awarded a $500 cash prize.

The 10 finalists for the SOCAN Songwriting Prize (English):

"#uvangattauq" – written by Rita Claire Mike-Murphy , Zahrah Ibrahim , Andrew Morrison ; performed by Riit; published by Girl On A Horse, Aakuluk Music Inc .

– written by , ; performed by published by . "Breaking Down" – written by Meghan Meisters , Mary Beth Ancheta , Alex Mak ; performed by iskwé ; published by Hyvetown Music Inc .

– written by ; performed by ; published by . "Grip" – written by Clairmont Humphrey II ; performed by Clairmont The Second .

– written by ; performed by . "Mind Games" – written by Lauren Isenberg , David Charles Fischer , Jeff Hazin , Matt Kahane ; performed by renforshort .

– written by ; performed by . "Mountain" – written by Scott Zhang ; performed by Monsune.

– written by ; performed by "Same Room" – written by JP Saxe, Ryan Marrone ; performed by JP Saxe; published by SONY ATV Music Publishing Canada.

– written by ; performed by published by "Some Kinda Love" – written by Kira Huszar , Adam Pondang, Akeel Henry ; performed by LOONY; published by Keys Open Doors, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd. Canada .

– written by ; performed by published by "The Spark" – written by William Prince ; performed by William Prince .

– written by ; performed by . "Thinking 'Bout Love" – written by Khalid Yassein , Robyn Dell 'Unto ; performed by Wild Rivers; published by Wild Rivers Ltd., Robyn Dell 'Unto Music .

– written by ; performed by published by . "Thirteen" – written by Haviah Mighty, Preston Chin , Tim Hill ; performed by Haviah Mighty.

From July 16 to July 30, 2020, music fans are encouraged to listen to and vote for their favourite song from the nominees by visiting https://www.socansongwritingprize.ca/ or on Twitter using the hashtag #mySSPvote and identifying the performer's name in the tweet. Fans can vote once daily in each of the English and French prize competitions.

The winning songs are scheduled to be announced the week of August 2, 2020.

"Fifteen years later the SOCAN Songwriting Prize nominees continue to exemplify the incredible creative talent that Canada continues to be known for around the world," said Michael McCarty, Chief Membership & Business Development Officer at SOCAN. "The decision to change the prize structure this year was an easy one rooted in our core value of supporting our members. We hope this small gesture helps them navigate the situation."

The French and English finalists are determined by independent panels, each of 15 music-industry influencers. Panelists nominated two songs by emerging Canadian songwriters and composers released in 2019 that they feel were artistically superior. Each song had to meet the criteria for eligibility. All long-listed songs are then considered and voted on by each panel to determine the final 10 short-listed nominees in English and French.

SOCAN does not have a role in determining nominees or winners.

The 10 song finalists for the 2020 Prix de la chanson SOCAN, the Francophone counterpart to the SOCAN Songwriting Prize, exemplify an equally diverse variety of musical genres:

"Attends-moi pas" – written by Vincent Roberge, Félix Petit ; performed by Les Louanges ; published by Bonsound .

– written by ; performed by ; published by . "Aujourd'hui" – written by Alexandre Beauregard , Daphn é Brissette, Guillaume Chiasson , Mélissa Fortin, Étienne Côté ; performed by Bon Enfant ; published by Ambiances Ambig ü es, David Murphy et Cie .

– written by ; performed by ; published by . "Cadran solaire" – written by Justin Boisclair , Thibault de Castelbajac, Benjamin Duplantie-Grenier , Thomas Thivierge-Gauthier , Maxime de Castelbajac, Clément Langlois-Légaré ; performed by LaF; published by Disques 7ième Ciel .

– written by ; performed by published by . "Chaleur 10" – written by Mat Vezio ; performed by Mat Vezio .

– written by ; performed by . "Coton ouaté" – written by Christian-Adam Gilbert , Mathieu Lafontaine ; performed by Bleu Jeans Bleu ; published by Chalet Musique SENC.

– written by ; performed by ; published by "Instant Zéro" – written by Laurence-Anne C . Gagné ; performed by Laurence-Anne ; published by Ambiances Ambig ü es and David Murphy et Cie

– written by ; performed by ; published by and "La fin du monde à tous les jours" – written by Lou-Adriane Cassidy , St é phanie Boulay ; performed by Lou-Adriane Cassidy ; published by Dare to Care.

– written by ; performed by ; published by "Maintenant ou jamais" – written by Félix Dyotte ; performed by Evelyne Brochu ; published by Dare To Care .

– written by ; performed by published by . "Topographe" – written by Julien Bakvis, Jonathan Robert , Julian Perreault , Dominic Berthiaume ; performed by Corridor .

– written by ; performed by . "ZayZay" – written by Léo Fougères, Tom St-Laurent ; performed by FouKi; published by Disques 7ième Ciel.

About SOCAN

SOCAN is a rights management organization that connects more than four-million music creators worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. Nearly 160,000 songwriters, composers, music publishers and visual artists are its direct members, and more than 100,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and unique data as well as a commitment to lead the global transformation of rights management, with wholly-owned companies Audiam, Dataclef and MediaNet, SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truths that music and visual arts have value and creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work. For more information: www.socan.com

Previous winners of the SOCAN Songwriting Prize: grandson, "Blood // Water" (2019); Partner, "Play The Field" (2018); PUP, "DVP" (2017); Fast Romantics, "Julia" (2016); Dear Rouge, "I Heard I Had" (2015); Alejandra Ribera, "I Want" (2014); Mo Kenney, "Sucker" (2013); Kathleen Edwards, "A Soft Place to Land" (2012); Katie Moore, "Wake Up Like This" (2011); Brasstronaut, "Hearts Trompet" (2010); D-Sisive, "Nobody With a Notepad" (2009); The Weakerthans, "Night Windows" (2008); Abdominal, "Pedal Pusher" (2007); Propagandi, "A Speculative Fiction" (2006).

Previous winners of the Prix de la chanson SOCAN: Tizzo, "On fouette" (2019); Loud, "56k" (2018); Klô Pelgag and Karl Gagnon,"Les ferrofluides-fleurs" (2017); Laurence Nerbonne, "Rêves d'été" (2016); Antoine Corriveau, "Le Nouveau vocabulaire" (2015); Patrice Michaud, "Mécaniques générales" (2014); Keith Kouna, "Batiscan" (2013); Koriass, "St-Eustache" (2012); Galaxie, "Piste 1" (2011); Vulgaires Machins, "Parasites" (2010); Bernard Adamus, "La question à 100 piasses" (2009); Karkwa, "Oublie pas" (2008); Tricot Machine, "L'Ours" (2007); Ève Cournoyer, "Tout arrive" (2006).

