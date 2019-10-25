SOCAN Foundation Announces Inaugural Her Music Awards

Celebrating female-identified music creators, in partnership with RE:SOUND.

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The SOCAN Foundation, part of the SOCAN Group of companies, in partnership with RE:SOUND, have launched the inaugural Her Music Awards. The Her Music Awards is an exciting new program that provides mid-career female-identified music creators with recognition, and a $5,000 award.

"The SOCAN Foundation is thrilled to announce another initiative celebrating incredible Canadian talent," said Charlie Wall-Andrews, Executive Director of The SOCAN Foundation. "This program is designed to recognize artistic excellence demonstrated by female-identified creators of music in Canada with the expectation that the accolade will help to build momentum in their career trajectory."

The Her Music Awards are administrated by SOCAN Foundation, with financial contributions made by SOCAN Foundation and RE:SOUND.

"Re:Sound is committed to building a thriving, sustainable and diverse music industry in Canada. As an organization, we have a deep commitment to diversity – from our staff to our Board of Directors – so we are proud to support female-identified creators by sponsoring the SOCAN Foundation's inaugural Her Music Awards," said Ian MacKay, President, Re:Sound.

Applications to the Her Music Awards are being accepted until November 28, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Visit www.socanfoundation.ca for more information about the program, including eligibility information, and to apply.

About SOCAN Foundation

Founded in 1992, SOCAN Foundation is dedicated to fostering musical creativity and promoting a better understanding of the role of music creators in today's society. The organization is a part of the SOCAN Group of companies, and guided by a Board of Directors, which consists of composers, songwriters, and music publishers, and reflects concert music and popular music genres, as well as the geographic and linguistic regions of Canada. To learn more about SOCAN Foundation and SOCAN, visit www.socanfoundation.ca and www.socan.com .

About Re:Sound

Re:Sound is the Canadian not-for-profit music licensing company dedicated to obtaining fair compensation for artists and record labels for their performance rights. We advocate for music creators, educate music users, license businesses and distribute royalties to creators – all to help build a sustainable music industry in Canada. Re:Sound also collects international royalties for Canadian rights holders. For more information: www.resound.ca.

SOURCE SOCAN

For further information: please contact SOCAN Foundation: Foundation@socan.com, (416) 445-8700

