SOCAN Awards Gala in Montréal: a Spectacular and Poignant 30th Anniversary Show
Sep 22, 2019, 21:33 ET
Jean Leloup, Diane Juster, André Gagnon, Cœur de pirate, Luc Plamondon, Gilles Valiquette, Louise Tremblay & James Gelfand, Kashtin, Banx & Ranx, Steve Marin, FouKi, Alaclair Ensemble, David Murphy & Cie and many more receive awards
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Many of the best songwriters, screen composers, music publishers and major players of the music ecosystem gathered at La Tohu in Montréal to celebrate the 30th anniversary edition of the SOCAN Awards Gala, where more than 50 trophies were presented to honour Québec's creative talent.
Masterfully hosted by Pierre-Yves Lord, the gala opened with the presentation of four new SOCAN Classics1 to Luc Plamondon, making him the first SOCAN member to achieve an incredible 40 SOCAN Classic Awards. Unable to attend due to engagements in Paris, he was saluted with breathtaking performances by Bruno Pelletier, France D'Amour and Martin Giroux who sang three of those classics from the musical Notre-Dame de Paris, "Belle," "Le temps des cathédrales," and "Vivre."
Several Special Achievement Awards were presented during the evening, including the SOCAN Cultural Impact Award for the tremendous song "Je ne suis qu'une chanson," written in 1979 by Diane Juster for Ginette Reno, who insisted on giving the award herself to Juster after an amazing performance of the song by Mélissa Bédard.
The exceptional composer and pianist André Gagnon received the SOCAN Lifetime Achievement Award, while Gilles Valiquette received the SOCAN Special Achievement Award for the major role he played in defending the rights of creators, notably through his 26 years of service on the SOCAN Board of Directors.
Michel Rivard, Andréanne A. Malette and Richard Séguin paid Valiquette homage by singing four of his most beloved songs, "La vie en rose," "Met un peu de soleil," "Quelle belle journée," and "Je suis cool," while a myriad of artists saluted him on the venue's big screens.
Among the other major awards handed out throughout the evening were the SOCAN Songwriter of the Year given to Cœur de pirate, the new Non-Performing Songwriter of the Year award given to Steve Marin, creator of many 2 Frères hits, the SOCAN Screen Composer of the Year award given to the highly creative duo and couple James Gelfand & Louise Tremblay, and the SOCAN International Award, presented to Montréal's producer duo Banx & Ranx.
The SOCAN Publisher of the Year award went to David Murphy et Cie for his contribution to the success of many talented songwriters and his positive influence in the music ecosystem.
"This 30th edition of the SOCAN Awards Gala was a snapshot of nearly 35,000 Québec-based members (out of a total of more than 160,000): touching, creative, and incredibly talented," said SOCAN CEO Eric Baptiste. "For 30 years, SOCAN has worked tirelessly to make sure that our members are paid fair and square for their music and will continue to do so every day with passion, vigilance and enthusiasm, inspired by our members. More than ever, SOCAN is proud to play a leading role in the vibrant Québec music ecosystem and is passionate about its continuing success."
Magnificent Performances
This year's gala harked back to musical memories from the last three decades with the participation of ex-MusiquePlus VJs Sonia Benezra, Anne-Marie Withenshaw and Mike Gauthier and surprise performances by Johanne Blouin ("Dors Caroline"), Anick Jean (who sang the SOCAN Classics "Mimi" by Lili Fatale and Bran Van 3000's "Drinking in L.A.," as well as Jean Leloup, who received three SOCAN Classic awards for "1990," "Isabelle," and "Cookie" and sang his magnificent song "L'oiseau-vitre" to the delight of the packed room.
Extraordinary singer Luce Dufault and the SOCAN Gala's musical director Antoine Gratton sang Harmonium's "Comme un sage" and "Dixie," respectively, during the induction of the four songwriters of this legendary band – Serge Fiori, Michel Normandeau, Louis Valois and Serge Locat – into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, held for the first time during the SOCAN Gala.
The winners of the 2019 SOCAN Songwriting Prize (French), Tizzo, Shreez, and Soft performed their hit "On fouette," which won them the $10,000 cash prize attached to the popular public-vote contest last summer.
Something for Everyone
In the music category awards, the Hagood Hardy went to AfrotroniX; the Prix Jan V. Matejcek Award for new classical music went to Keiko Devaux; the Country Music award went to the new phenom Matt Lang; the Electronic Music award was given to Montréal's ambassador of the electronic scene, Marie Davidson; and there was a tie for the Hip-Hop/Rap award, which went to both incredibly popular FouKi and Alaclair Ensemble.
Popular Music and Screen Composition
A total of 10 Popular Music Awards were handed out to the songwriters and publishers of the most heard Francophone songs of 2018: "Fille de personne II," by Hubert Lenoir; "Toutes les femmes savent danser," by Loud, Ajust, Ruffsound, Realmind, Tim Buron & Pierre-Luc Rioux; "Prémonition," by Cœur de pirate; "À hauteur d'hommes," by Vincent Vallières & François Plante; "Ici et ailleurs," by Andréanne A. Malette; "Desert Song," by Ludovick Bourgeois & Fred St-Gelais; "Lies (v.f.)," by Domeno, Zagata & Richard Beynon; "Best I'll never have (v.f.)," by Brandon Mig, John Nathaniel & Marianne Cossette-Bacon; "La nuit gronde," sung by Kaïn and written by Steve Veilleux; and "Au sommet," sung by 2 Frères and written by Steve Marin. The Anglophone Popular Music Award went to Charlotte Cardin and Jason Brando O'Farrell Ciciola for their song "Main Girl."
The gala also saluted the incredible talent of screen composers and publishers. Among the evening's winners were SOCAN Awards Gala regular, Anthony Rozankovic, and his publishers, Cinéflix Média Inc., and Anthem Entertainment, each receiving the Music for Television (International) award and the Television Music award – Fictional Programming for Mayday. Screen composers Jean-Phi Goncalves (Le tricheur), Scott Price (Les Gags) and Rudy Toussaint (How It's Made) all walked away with trophies for a third consecutive year. Raymond Fabi received the award in the Youth Programming category for "Arthur," and Anik Jean won her first Film Music award for her work in the movie "Bon Cop Bad Cop 2."
SOCAN Licensed to Play Award
The vital contribution of the businesses and organizations licensed by SOCAN to use music ethically and legally was highlighted by awarding the Festival Western de St-Tite the SOCAN Licensed to Play Award, saluting not only the event's incredible platform for the artists from Québec and Canada who play during the event, but also the excellent collaboration the event maintains with SOCAN's Licensing department.
About SOCAN
SOCAN is a rights management organization that connects more than four-million music creators worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. Nearly 160,000 songwriters, composers, music publishers and visual artists are its direct members, and more than 100,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and unique data as well as a commitment to lead the global transformation of rights management, with wholly-owned companies Audiam, Dataclef and MediaNet, and co-owners with RE:SOUND of music licensing organization Entandem, SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truths that music and visual arts have value and creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work. For more information: www.socan.com
2019 MONTRÉAL SOCAN AWARDS GALA WINNERS
SOCAN SPECIAL AWARDS
SOCAN CULTURAL IMPACT AWARD
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
NON-PERFORMING SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
SCREEN COMPOSER OF THE YEAR
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR
INTERNATIONAL AWARD
***Each of the special awards laureates will receive the SOCAN Trophy, the industry's only major trophy that doubles as a musical
SOCAN CLASSICS
"Vivre"
"1990"
Songwriters: Luc Plamondon,
Sung by Jean Leloup
Richard Cocciante (SIAE)
Songwriters: Jean Leloup, Gilles Brisebois, Alexis Cochard, Yves
Plamondon Publishing/Boventoon B.V.
Desrosiers, James Di Salvio, François Lalonde
Les Éditions Audiogramme / Les Éditions Kaligram
"Je t'oublierai, je t'oublierai"
Songwriters: Luc Plamondon,
"Isabelle "
Richard Cocciante (SIAE)
Sung by Jean Leloup
Plamondon Publishing/Boventoon B.V.
Songwriters: Jean Leloup, Michel Dagenais, Gaétan Gravel
Les Éditions Audiogramme / Les Éditions Kaligram
"E Uassiuian"
Sung by Kashtin
"Cookie"
Songwriters: Florent Vollant, Claude McKenzie
Sung by Jean Leloup
Les Éditions du Groupe Concept
Songwriters: Jean Leloup, Patrick Pelenc
Les Éditions Audiogramme / Les Éditions Kaligram
« Parler aux anges »
Sung by Nancy Dumais
"Drinking in L.A."
Songwriters: Tino Izzo, Nancy Dumais
Sung by Bran Van 3,000
Éditions Bloc-Notes / Les Éditions Malade de Musique /
Songwriters: James Di Salvio, Duane Larson (ASCAP), Haig
Izzosongs enr.
Vartzbedian
Les Éditions Audiogramme / Les Éditions Kaligram
"Feels"
Sung by Lili Fatale
"Je ne t'aime plus"
Songwriters: Nathalie Courchesne, Richard Binette, Uranian
Sung by Mario Pelchat
Valceanu
Songwriters: Mario Pelchat
Productions Chaos 2001/Le Laboratoire
Éditions Marcha / Éditions Paperasse
"Mimi"
"Belle"
Sung by Lili Fatale
Songwriters: Luc Plamondon,
Songwriters: Nathalie Courchesne, Richard Binette, Martin
Richard Cocciante (SIAE)
Beaulieu
Plamondon Publishing/Boventoon B.V.
Productions Chaos 2001/Le Laboratoire
"Le temps des cathédrales"
"Soul pleureur"
Songwriters: Luc Plamondon,
Sung by Dubmatique
Richard Cocciante (SIAE)
Songwriters: Barnev Valsaint, Ousmane Traore, Pamela Jackson,
Plamondon Publishing/Boventoon B.V.
Alain Benabdallah, Jérôme Belinga
Basbosa Music Publishing
POPULAR SONG AWARDS (FRANCOPHONE)
"Au Sommet"
"Prémonition"
Sung by 2 Frères
Sung by Coeur de pirate
Songwriters: Steve Marin
Songwriters: Coeur de pirate (Béatrice Martin)
Éditions du Baume / Éditions Marcha
Éditions Dare to Care
"La nuit gronde"
"Desert song"
Interprétée par Kain
Sung by Ludovick Bourgeois
Songwriters: Steve Veilleux
Songwriters: Ludovick Bourgeois, Fred St-Gelais
Pop Culture Productions/Éditions Musicor
Éditions Bloc-Notes / Éditions Lo Phat / Éditions J
"Toutes les femmes savent danser"
"À hauteur d'homme"
Sung by Loud
Sung by Vincent Vallières
Songwriters: Loud (Simon Cliche Trudeau), Ajust (Alex Guay),
Songwriters: Vincent Vallières, François Plante
Ruffsound (Marc Vincent), Realmind (Jeff Marco Martinez), Tim
Éditions Trente Arpents
Buron, Pierre-Luc Rioux
Joyride Records
"Lies (v.f.)"
Sung by Domeno & Zagata
"Fille de personne II"
Songwriters: Jesse Proteau, Domenic Pandolfo, Richard Beynon
Sung by Hubert Lenoir
Éditions Sheldon Grove
Songwriters: Hubert Lenoir (Hubert Chiasson)
"Ici et ailleurs"
"Best I'll never have (v.f.)"
Sung by Andréanne A. Malette
Sung by Brandon Mig
Songwriters: Andréanne A. Malette
Songwriters: Brandon Mig (Brandon Mignacca) John Nathaniel,
Productions Nia/David Murphy et Cie
Marianne Cossette-Bacon
John Nathaniel Productions
POPULAR SONG AWARD (ANGLOPHONE)
"Main girl"
VIRAL SONG AWARD
Sung by Charlotte Cardin
Songwriters: Charlotte Cardin, Jason Brando O'Farrell Ciciola
"Answerphone"
Éditions Big Boy/Corico Arts
Sung by Ella Eyre, Banx & Ranx (Ft. Yxng Bane)
Songwriters: Yannick Rastogi, Zacharie Raymond, Jacob Manson
(PRS) , Ella Eyre (PRS), Shakka (PRS) et Yxng Bane (PRS)
INTERNATIONAL SONG AWARD
Kobalt Music Publishing (SE)
"Mayores"
"Kiss and make up"
Sung by Becky G
Sung by Dua Lipa & Blackpink
Songwriters: Alex Castillo Vasquez, Mario Caceres (BMI), Jorge
Songwriters: Yannick Rastogi, Zacharie Raymond , Billboard
Fonseca (ASCAP), Patrick Ingunza (BMI), Servando Primera
(Mathieu Jomphe-Lépine) Ruffound (Marc Vincent) Dua Lipa
(BMI), Benito Antonio Martinez (ASCAP)
(ASCAP), Teddy Park (KOMCA) et Chelcee Grimes (PRS)
Kobalt Music Publishing
Kobalt Music Publishing (SE)
FOREIGN SONG AWARD
JAN V. MATEJCEK AWARD
"Il est où le bonheur"
New Classical Music
Sung by Christophe Maé
Keiko Devaux
Songwriters: Christophe Maé (SACEM), Denis Munoz (SACEM)
Éditions Bloc-Notes
HAGOOD HARDY AWARD
World Music
COUNTRY MUSIC AWARD
Afrotronix
Matt Lang
LICENSED TO PLAY AWARD
ELECTRONIC MUSIC AWARD
Festival western de St-Tite
Marie Davidson
CANADIAN SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME
HIP-HOP/RAP MUSIC AWARD
INDUCTEE
Alaclair Ensemble
Harmonium
Fouki
DOMESTIC TV MUSIC AWARD
Fiction or drama
"Mayday"
Non-fiction or public affairs
Composer: Anthony Rozankovic
"Le Tricheur"
Cinéflix Média Inc. /Anthem Entertainment
Composer: Jean-Phi Goncalves
Éditions TM
Fiction (Comedy)
"Gags"
Youth Programming
Composer: Scott Price
"Arthur"
Éditions Edi-Sprice enrg. / Éditions Rozon Canada
Composer: Raymond Fabi
Anthem Entertainment/Les Éditions de la rue St-André inc.
INTERNATIONAL TV MUSIC AWARD
"Mayday"
FILM MUSIC AWARD
Composer: Anthony Rozankovic
Cinéflix Média Inc. /Anthem Entertainment
"Bon Cop Bad Cop 2"
Composer: Anik Jean
La Muse Verte / BCBC2 inc.
"How It's Made"
Composer: Rudy Toussaint
Intermède Tiger Music / Discovery Networks Music Publishing
(BMI) / Éditions Marie Claire / Éditions How it's made
1In Québec, a song is admissible to become a SOCAN Classic when it has played at least 25,000 times on the radio over a period of at least 20 years.
