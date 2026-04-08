Amid accelerating digital change, SOCAN expands efforts to safeguard the rights and revenues of Canadian songwriters, composers and music publishers

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - SOCAN, today, announced its 2025 financial results, distributing $512 million in royalties to songwriters, composers and music publishers, reflecting the continued strength and value of music in Canada. SOCAN also emphasized that music creators are operating in a digital landscape where their rights and royalties face growing pressures. As the environment becomes more complex for songwriters, composers and music publishers, SOCAN is broadening its advocacy efforts and addressing the challenges with strategic action.

SOCAN royalty revenue grew to $587.1 million in 2025, a 5% increase over 2024

Revenue from music used in Canada increased by $23.9 million to $445.5 million, led by digital revenue sources totalling $232.8 million, an 11.5% year-over-year increase.

Revenue from general licensing and concerts rose 16.1%.

Revenue from international territories increased by $3.9 million to $141.7 million, reflecting continued global demand for Canadian music.

SOCAN royalty distributions in 2025 reached $511.9 million, closely matching the record $512.4 million distributed in 2024

Performing right distributions from music used internationally and paid to SOCAN Members totalled $126 million.

Performing right distributions from music used in Canada and paid to SOCAN Members totalled $183.8 million.

Reproduction Rights distributions totalled $11.8 million.

In addition to reporting strong financial results, SOCAN also underscored a rapidly shifting music-industry landscape where, alongside existing discoverability, and streaming economic challenges, AI is placing mounting pressure on music rights and the livelihoods of music creators.

Canadians share this concern. A 2025 SOCAN–Pollara survey revealed that 81% of Canadians believe supporting local music creators is essential to the future of Canadian culture. Reflecting that public mandate, SOCAN mobilized a national advocacy campaign that generated 8,700 letters to the Government of Canada, urging policymakers to reject any exception that would permit the unlicensed use of music to train AI systems.

The urgency of the issue reached the highest levels of government as SOCAN CEO Jennifer Brown and CISAC president Björn Ulvaeus (member of ABBA) met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss protecting human creativity in the era of AI.

"SOCAN's financial results show increased revenues but we all need to acknowledge that Canadian songwriters and composers are living a different reality," said Jennifer Brown, SOCAN CEO. "There is an urgent need for modern protections rooted in consent, credit and compensation, to provide songwriters and composers with a reliable foundation from which to support their families and continue making music."

In 2025, SOCAN continued to invest in its members by advancing key enterprise technology initiatives and advocacy work, and expanding educational, career and craft development opportunities as outlined in its 2025 SOCAN Annual Report, released today.

These essential enhancements contributed to an increase in the organization's expense‑to‑revenue ratio, which reached 13.4%.

SOCAN's 2025 results and activities will be discussed at the organization's annual general meeting on April 29, 2026, in Calgary.

About SOCAN

SOCAN is Canada's largest member-owned music rights organization, championing the fundamental value of music and the people who create it. SOCAN collects license fees for the public performance and reproduction of music, matches them to rights holders, and distributes them as royalties to songwriters, composers and music publishers in Canada and around the world. With more than a century of expertise and innovation, SOCAN stands for respect and fair compensation for creative work – protecting, recognizing, and celebrating its over 200,000 songwriter, composer, and music publisher members. For more information: www.socan.com.

SOURCE SOCAN

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