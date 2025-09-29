Canadian vanguard becomes the most-awarded songwriter in SOCAN history and achieves historic single-night sweep.

Boi-1da celebrated as a trailblazing songwriter and producer.

Joni Mitchell honoured for the cultural impact of "Both Sides, Now" with a stunning tribute performance by Allison Russell.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - It was a night of milestones at the SOCAN Awards in Toronto, where Drake made history as the most-awarded songwriter in SOCAN's century-long legacy and the most awarded in a single evening.

Fellow international powerhouse Boi-1da was celebrated with the Global Impact Award for his influence as a songwriter and producer in helping shape the sound of a generation, while the songwriting team of Lowell, bülow and Nathan Ferraro won the SOCAN International Achievement Award for their songwriting success and work on Beyoncé's "TEXAS HOLD 'EM."

Global Impact Award winner Boi-1da ; Songwriter of the year Non-Performer Evan Blair; Composer of the Year Erica Procunier; VP of Creative and Member Relations Cameron Kennedy; Producer of the Year OZ; President of Red Brick Songs Jennifer Mitchell (Herbert Ruff Award for Audiovisual Post-Synchronization) and SOCAN CEO Jennifer Brown (CNW Group/SOCAN)

The night's historic moments were rounded out by a moving tribute by Allison Russell, to icon Joni Mitchell, honoured with the SOCAN Cultural Impact Award for her classic "Both Sides, Now," marking a fitting centrepiece in a celebration of one hundred years of Canadian songwriting, composing and music publishing excellence.

Drake received his fourth SOCAN Songwriter of the Year - Performer Award and also took home three Rap Music Awards, one R&B Music Award, and one Dance Music Award, achieving a single-night record of six SOCAN awards.

Chart-topping producer OZ took home the SOCAN Producer of the Year Award for his work with Drake, J.Cole, Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, among other music heavyweights.

Evan Blair was celebrated with the SOCAN Songwriter of the Year – Non-Performer Award, the SOCAN International Song Award and a Pop Music Award for the success of the global smash, "Beautiful Things," while SHUBH took home the Breakout Songwriter Award.

Jordan Gagne took home his first SOCAN Screen Composer of the Year Award while the Breakout Screen Composer Award went to Erica Procunier, and Most Streamed Production Awards went to:

Jeff Toyne for Palm Royale

for Andrew Lockington for Special Ops: Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown and Landman

for Graeme Cornies, James Chapple, Brian Pickett and David Kelly for Paw Patrol

Hosted by actor and comedian Andrew Phung and TV host Arisa Cox, the awards also featured unforgettable performances by Alexander Stewart, Baby Nova, Frank Walker, Kalisway, Tia Wood, Wild Rivers, a celebration of OZ's incredible hits with live beat re-creation by DATSUNN and Rae on piano, and a salute to SOCAN screen composers opened the show with an orchestral medley of ten winning songs and cues being honoured during the evening, including music from Heartland, Paw Patrol, Dino Ranch, A Big Fat Family Christmas, Ghostwriter, Island of Bryan, Sportsnet, Atlas, Murdoch Mysteries, Night Swim and Palm Royale.

"As we mark 100 years, we celebrate the incredible community of songwriters, composers and music publishers who remind us all why music matters," said Jennifer Brown, CEO of SOCAN. "From every stage, studio, and screen, Canadian music creators carry our stories across Canada and around the world, and SOCAN's role has always been to stand with them, support their journeys, and ensure their music continues to thrive for generations to come."

Viral Song Awards were awarded to:

Alexander Stewart - i wish you cheated

Chris Grey - LET THE WORLD BURN

bbno$ - it boy

yung kai - blue

Cameron Whitcomb - Quitter

Special Awards were handed out in the following categories:

Vince Fontaine Indigenous Song Award - Wyatt C. Louis for "In Emerald"

Folk/Roots Music Award - Wild Rivers

- Hagood Hardy Award - Stephan Moccio

Jan V. Matejcek New Classical Music Award - Dinuk Wijeratne

- Global Music Award - Ikky

Licensed To Play Award - Peterborough Musicfest Inc.

Herbert Ruff Audiovisual Post-Synchronization Award - Red Brick Songs Inc.

SOCAN Achievement Award winners receive "The SOCAN" – the world's first and only music industry trophy that is also a musical instrument, incorporating five custom bronze crotales, tuned this year with notes from "Both Sides, Now" by Joni Mitchell.

