From the timeless cultural impact of "Both Sides, Now" to global chart-toppers like "Beautiful Things," Canada's most influential songwriters, composers and music publishers to be honoured on September 29th.

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - On September 29, 2025, the 35th SOCAN Awards will mark SOCAN's 100th anniversary, spotlighting Canada's most accomplished songwriters, composers, and music publishers at Toronto's renowned REBEL. Hosted by Arisa Cox and Andrew Phung, the event promises an evening of unforgettable performances and a celebration of the music creators ushering in the next 100 years of Canadian music.

This year's honourees represent the breadth of talent and global influence of Canadian music.

2025 SOCAN Special Achievement Winners:

Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides, Now" has left an indelible mark on music and culture, inspiring generations with its timeless beauty and profound artistry. For the enduring influence of this iconic work, Joni Mitchell is receiving the SOCAN Cultural Impact Award .

has left an indelible mark on music and culture, inspiring generations with its timeless beauty and profound artistry. For the enduring influence of this iconic work, is receiving the . Lowell, bülow and Nathan Ferraro took the world by storm and captured international audiences with the chart-topping hit " TEXAS HOLD 'EM." For their outstanding success on the global stage, they are receiving the SOCAN International Achievement Award.

took the world by storm and captured international audiences with the chart-topping hit For their outstanding success on the global stage, they are receiving the Boi-1da has collaborated with the who's who of rap and R&B artists over the past 15 years, helping define the sound of international music and elevating Canadian talent to the world stage. For his lyrical genius and groundbreaking production work, Boi-1da is receiving the SOCAN Global Impact Award .

has collaborated with the who's who of rap and R&B artists over the past 15 years, helping define the sound of international music and elevating Canadian talent to the world stage. For his lyrical genius and groundbreaking production work, is receiving the . Drake's unmatched talent for creating songs that connect with audiences around the world has cemented his status as one of music's most defining voices. In recognition of his extraordinary impact, he is receiving his fourth SOCAN Songwriter of the Year – Performer Award.

unmatched talent for creating songs that connect with audiences around the world has cemented his status as one of music's most defining voices. In recognition of his extraordinary impact, he is receiving his fourth Jordan Gagne has crafted some of the most unforgettable soundscapes today. His powerful scores have brought stories to life on screens around the world. For his outstanding work scoring some of today's most popular shows like "The Rookie" and " The Recruit, " he is receiving the SOCAN Screen Composer of the Year Award.

has crafted some of the most unforgettable soundscapes today. His powerful scores have brought stories to life on screens around the world. For his outstanding work scoring some of today's most popular shows like "The Rookie" and The Recruit, he is receiving the Evan Blair's songwriting shines through the voices of today's top artists, crafting hits that connect with audiences around the world like "toxic till the end" by ROSÉ and "Beautiful Things" and "Pretty Slowly" by Benson Boone . For his outstanding artistry behind the scenes, he is receiving the SOCAN Songwriter of the Year – Non-Performer Award .

songwriting shines through the voices of today's top artists, crafting hits that connect with audiences around the world like "toxic till the end" by ROSÉ and "Beautiful Things" and "Pretty Slowly" by . For his outstanding artistry behind the scenes, he is receiving the . Ozan "OZ" Yildirim has fast become one of the most in-demand producers in rap and pop music today. With tracks like "I KNOW?" by Travis Scott , "First Person Shooter" by Drake and J. Cole, and "Lovin On Me" by Jack Harlow , his innovative production and creative vision power the success of any song he touches. In recognition of his extraordinary impact behind the boards, he is receiving the SOCAN Producer of the Year Award.

has fast become one of the most in-demand producers in rap and pop music today. With tracks like "I KNOW?" by , "First Person Shooter" by Drake and J. Cole, and "Lovin On Me" by , his innovative production and creative vision power the success of any song he touches. In recognition of his extraordinary impact behind the boards, he is receiving the Erica Procunier is redefining what it means to be a modern screen composer. With a gift for weaving emotion and energy into every note, she is earning recognition for her originality across genres in film and TV. In celebration of her creative impact and rising influence, she is receiving the SOCAN Breakout Composer Award .

is redefining what it means to be a modern screen composer. With a gift for weaving emotion and energy into every note, she is earning recognition for her originality across genres in film and TV. In celebration of her creative impact and rising influence, she is receiving the . SHUBH has quickly emerged as one of Canada's most exciting new voices in music. His distinctive sound and lyrical talent have captivated audiences worldwide, amassing billions of streams and a rapidly growing global fanbase. For his remarkable rise and impact on the music scene, he is receiving the SOCAN Breakout Songwriter Award.

"This year's honourees showcase just how influential Canadian music is, from cultural icons to global hitmakers and powerful new voices," said Jennifer Brown, SOCAN CEO. "At a time when creators are navigating big changes in the music industry, it's important to celebrate their achievements, and to remind them that they're part of a strong community working with them and for them."

SOCAN Achievement Award winners receive "The SOCAN" – the world's first and only music industry trophy that is also a musical instrument, incorporating five custom bronze crotales, tuned this year with notes from "Both Sides, Now" by Joni Mitchell.

The full list of this year's SOCAN Award winners will be released on the evening of September 29, 2025.

SOCAN proudly acknowledges its legal counsel of 75 years, Gowling WLG as the official sponsor of the 2025 SOCAN Awards, with the SOCAN Foundation and the Unison Benevolent Fund serving as official charity partners.

The SOCAN Awards and the Gala de la SOCAN have been held in Toronto and Montreal since 1990, honouring excellence in Canadian songwriting, composing and music publishing.

About SOCAN

For 100 years, SOCAN has been Canada's largest member-owned music rights organization, resolutely upholding the fundamental truth that music has value. SOCAN collects license fees for the public performance and reproduction of music, matches them to rights holders, and distributes them as royalties to music creators and publishers in Canada and around the world. With a century of expertise and innovation, SOCAN continues to advocate fair compensation for the work of its nearly 200,000 songwriter, composer, and music publisher members. Learn more at www.socan.com.

