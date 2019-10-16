Soberstar launches new website and clothing collection

The first of its kind in Canada!

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Soberstar brand owner Daniel Boisvert proudly launched his new website and collection, much to the delight of Soberstar's community and ambassadors.

Daniel Boisvert explained, "It's a big day for me! In a few short months, we've developed a new line of clothing and caps, and updated our new web platform, which is more dynamic, user-friendly, and full of 'STAR.'"

The website showcases the brand new clothing line with the help of brand ambassadors, who all agreed to play model for a day.

"I could never have come up with such a great product without the help of friends, acquaintances and colleagues who, like me, work very hard to stay sober and to shine bright day after day. Thank you from the bottom of my heart: without you, we would never have been able to move this project ahead or support so many of our peers," Boisvert adds.

Daniel Boisvert is already working on his 2020 action plan, and is back at the drawing board designing new clothing and accessories for next spring.

In the meantime, Soberstar invites everyone to check out the new website and clothing line, and to subscribe via soberstar.ca's home page to get the latest news and information on the 2020 program launch.

Soberstar offers support and products to people looking for or who have found a new way of life through sobriety. Soberstar is committed to donating up to 12% of its profits to organizations working in the field of addiction treatment or prevention (alcohol, drugs, gambling).

SOBERSTAR, STARS WHO SHINE BRIGHT THROUGH SOBRIETY.

SOURCE Soberstar

For further information: Daniel Boisvert, 514-347-4943, Soberstar.ca