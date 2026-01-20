SnowmanMania Returns to Wasaga Beach This Family Day Long Weekend with First-Ever Collaboration at Nancy Island Historic Site

"SnowmanMania is a long-standing tradition in Wasaga Beach and a celebration of what makes our community special," said Mayor Brian Smith. "For more than two decades, this winter festival has brought people together from across our community and the province to discover the magic of winter in Wasaga, and this year's partnership with Nancy Island Historic Site adds an exciting new dimension. It's another great example of how we are working together to create meaningful new experiences for residents and visitors and build Destination Wasaga."

"SnowmanMania is one of Ontario's great homegrown events, bringing families and friends together to enjoy everything that makes winter in Wasaga unforgettable," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "This year, I'm thrilled to see Huronia Historical Parks join in the fun by offering additional activities on Nancy Island. Family Day weekend is a great time for people of all ages to visit Wasaga and discover this special, long-standing festival."

Set against the beautiful winter landscape of Wasaga Beach, SnowmanMania runs from Friday, February 13 to Monday, February 16 and offers something for all ages--from creative, interactive experiences to live performances and classic winter fun.

2026 highlights include:

Winter Wanderland : The Town's signature outdoor SnowmanMania experience at the RecPlex, featuring illuminated Valentine's-inspired swings, cozy fire pits with Muskoka chairs, S'mores and marshmallow roasting stations, a live DJ, igloo building activity for kids and families, and skating at Oakview Woods Park.

: The Town's signature outdoor SnowmanMania experience at the RecPlex, featuring illuminated Valentine's-inspired swings, cozy fire pits with Muskoka chairs, S'mores and marshmallow roasting stations, a live DJ, igloo building activity for kids and families, and skating at Oakview Woods Park. Sweet Treats of Winter : Enjoy the flavours of winter in Wasaga with Beavertails, S'mores, marshmallow roasting, hot chocolate, and more!

: Enjoy the flavours of winter in Wasaga with Beavertails, S'mores, marshmallow roasting, hot chocolate, and more! Annual SnowmanMania Chili Cookoff : A long-running, competitive crowd-favourite.

A long-running, competitive crowd-favourite. Fire & Ice : Live fire performance featuring NorthFIRE Circus Duo, and ice carving in action.

: Live fire performance featuring NorthFIRE Circus Duo, and ice carving in action. The Mayor's Snowman Challenge : This year, grab your friends and family and head to Nancy Island to show off your snowman-building and decorating skills (weather permitting). The top prize includes a trophy and bragging rights.

: This year, grab your friends and family and head to Nancy Island to show off your snowman-building and decorating skills (weather permitting). The top prize includes a trophy and bragging rights. Sledfest: In support of Sledheads for Kids! and food banks across Simcoe County, join Snowmobilers from across the province in an attempt to beat the existing Guinness record for the World's Largest Snowmobile Parade.

Back by popular demand are SuperDogs and Rock Solid Wrestling.

New for 2026, Nancy Island Historic Site joins the festival as a presenting partner, expanding SnowmanMania's footprint and offering visitors a new way to experience one of Wasaga Beach's most significant heritage sites during the winter season. In addition to a family-friendly snow tubing, snowshoeing on the island, snowman building and decorating, hockey target shooting, maple taffy on snow, and more--inside the museum, SnowmanMania guests will be invited to warm up and take part in hands-on winter crafts, see the charred hull of the HMS Nancy and explore museum exhibits.

"We're thrilled to be part of SnowmanMania for the first time," said Will Baird of Huronia Parks. "Nancy Island Historic Site is an important place for learning, reflection, and community connection, and this partnership allows us to welcome visitors in a new way while celebrating winter and local heritage together."

All Snowman Mania festivities are included with the purchase of a $3 Snowman Mania pin, unless otherwise noted. Proceeds help support the delivery of this long-running community event. Pins can be purchased at:

Town Hall

The RecPlex

Wasaga Beach Fire Hall

Wasaga Beach Public Library

Wasaga Stars Arena

120 Glenwood Drive Municipal Offices

Quick facts

In 2026, residents and visitors are invited to enjoy Snowman Mania across three locations: The RecPlex (1724 Mosley Street), the Wasaga Stars Arena (544 River Road West), and Nancy Island Historic Site (119 Mosely Street).

Public transit is free all weekend long.

Learn more at wasagabeach.com/SnowmanMania.

For full festival details, event schedules, and updates, visit SnowmanMania.com or follow the Town of Wasaga Beach on social media.

SnowmanMania - 2026 Festival Guide

Friday, February 13

At the RecPlex:

• 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Outdoor Skating at Oakview Woods Park • 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Winter Warm-Up Open Swim • 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Snowman Mania Winter Trivia Night (19+)

Saturday, February 14 (Valentine's Day)

At the RecPlex:

• 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Kids Fun Zone featuring crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, interactive games and

performances, and an inflatable maze. • 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Winter Wanderland at Oakview Woods Park featuring illuminated swings, ice carving in

action, cozy fire pits, Muskoka chairs, a live DJ, and igloo-building activities for kids. • 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sweet Treats of Winter at Oakview Woods Park, featuring Beavertails, S'mores,

and hot chocolate. • 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Winter Wood Carving, presented by Wasaga Wood Workers • 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Winter Whirl Variety and Hula Hoop Show featuring Kiki Totally Outrageous • 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ️Annual Snowman Mania Chili Cook-off • 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Winter Warm-Up Open Swim • 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Fire and Ice: live fire performance, featuring NorthFIRE Circus Duo

At the Wasaga Stars Arena:

• 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Kids Chill Zone featuring crafts, bracelet making, face painting, movies, and more! • 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Kids Fun Zone featuring The Great Arctic Plunge Slide and Brrr-illiant Bouncy Carnival.

At Nancy Island:

• 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Nancy Island hosts snowman building and decorating (weather permitting), snow tubing,

snowshoeing, hockey target shooting, snowball toss, crafts for all ages, marshmallow

roasting, sample maple taffy on snow, and more! • 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Visit the Nancy Island museum, participate in hands-on winter crafts, see the charred

hull of the HMS Nancy, and explore museum exhibits.

Sunday, February 15

At Klondike Sports Park (1888 Klondike Park Road)

At the RecPlex:

• 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Annual Snowman Mania Pancake Breakfast, presented by the Lion's Club • 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Winter Warm-Up Open Swim • 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Outdoor Skating at Oakview Woods Park* • 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Super Dogs

At Nancy Island:

• 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ️ Nancy Island hosts snowman building and decorating (weather permitting), snow tubing,

snowshoeing, hockey target shooting, snowball toss, crafts for all ages, marshmallow

roasting, sample maple taffy on snow, and more! • 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Visit the Nancy Island museum, participate in hands-on winter crafts, see the charred hull

of the HMS Nancy, and explore museum exhibits.

Monday, February 16 (Family Day)

At the RecPlex:

• 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Outdoor Skating at Oakview Woods Park* • 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Winter Warm-Up Open Swim • 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Snow Day Smackdown featuring Rock Solid Wrestling

At Nancy Island:

• 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ️Nancy Island hosts snowman building and decorating (weather permitting), snow tubing, snowshoeing, hockey

target shooting, snowball toss, crafts for all ages,

marshmallow roasting, sample maple taffy on snow, and more! • 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Visit the Nancy Island museum, participate in hands-on winter crafts, see the charred hull of the HMS Nancy, and

explore museum exhibits.

*Some events are subject to change depending on the weather.

For full festival details, event schedules, and updates, visit wasagabeach.com/snowmanmania or follow the Town of Wasaga Beach on social media.

