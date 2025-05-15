VARENNES, QC, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - After 30 years of representing Snorkel products, Manulift is proud to announce that it is now the official distributor of Snorkel products across Canada, strengthening a historic and strategic partnership with the global leader in aerial work platforms.

In addition to taking over the nationwide distribution of Snorkel products, Manulift will integrate Snorkel's Edmonton and Toronto branches, along with their employees, into its network. This partnership further reinforces Manulift's position as a leader in the distribution of specialized aerial equipment for the construction, industrial, and rental sectors across Canada.

"After over 30 years of successfully representing the brand in Quebec, we're thrilled to take this next step," said Martin Drolet, President of Manulift. "From now on, all Canadian customers will benefit from Manulift's exceptional customer service with Snorkel."

In parallel with other long-standing partnerships, such as with Merlo, this new agreement with Snorkel highlights Manulift's continuous growth across Canada. This partnership is perfectly aligned with Manulift's strategy to offer a comprehensive range of premium aerial work platform solutions.

About Snorkel

Founded in 1959, Snorkel is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of aerial work platforms. For over 60 years, the company has been committed to developing innovative solutions that enhance access and safety for workers at height. With a solid reputation for quality and durability, Snorkel has become one of the leading players in the global lifting equipment market.

About Manulift

Leader in telehandlers in Canada, Manulift has a network of 5 branches, 30 rental and service partners and more than 400 employees across the country. Manulift distributes the Merlo and Snorkel brands, the most productive lifting equipment in the world. Manulift differentiates itself through its unique business model which consists of optimizing the operational performance of companies in the construction, industrial and mining, agricultural and municipal sectors. Manulift's know-how and continuous investments have contributed to the success of its companies for nearly 50 years.

For more information on Manulift and Snorkel, please visit www.manulift.ca and www.snorkellifts.com.

SOURCE Manulift EMI Ltée

For any questions or to schedule an interview, contact: Kim Méthot, Directrice Marketing Traditionnel, Manulift, 606 Lionel-Boulet, Varennes, QC, J3X 1P7