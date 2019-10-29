SNC-Lavalin wins UK highways improvement contract

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin's (TSX: SNC) Atkins business has been appointed by Highways England as Principal Designer for road improvement schemes in the East of England.

The contract, which is worth an initial £49m (approx. $82M CAD), will see Atkins prepare detailed designs and provide technical support for capital projects from an initial scheme feasibility phase through to the as-built phase. Work is due to commence in January 2020 and will be reported under SNCL Engineering Services, a key pillar of SNC-Lavalin's growth strategy.

"We have a long history of helping Highways England design and maintain a road network which enables the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across the country," said Philip Hoare, President, Atkins, Engineering, Design & Project Management, SNC-Lavalin. "This latest contract increases our presence in the East of England, giving us the opportunity to improve the region's roads through innovative design and the application of the latest technology."

Working closely with its supply chain, Atkins will look to adopt digital tools wherever possible, drawing on the likes of automation and lean tools to drive efficiency, increase safety and reduce costs.

Atkins' successful appointment to the East of England improvement scheme adds to a strong portfolio with Highways England which includes major motorway improvement works and the award-winning A14 bypass which recently opened a year ahead of schedule.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees think beyond engineering. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction management, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance – to clients across the EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear, and Resources businesses. www.snclavalin.com

Media, Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 54772, media@snclavalin.com; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, denis.jasmin@snclavalin.com

