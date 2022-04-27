SNC-Lavalin wins second consecutive 5-year contract as statewide ITS communications general consultant for Florida Department of Transportation

MONTREAL, April 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been selected for a second term as the statewide Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Communications General Consultant for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The Company has provided this service for the FDOT Central Office Traffic Engineering and Operations Office since 2017.

"Our engineering experts have a deep understanding of the challenges facing the transport sector through their work with transport owners and operators across the globe," said Ian Edwards, President, SNC-Lavalin. "Through digital transformation and modernization, our Intelligent Networks teams identify and develop solutions that maximize the benefits of new technology, improve business performance, reduce costs and deliver better outcomes."

Under the five-year, US$ 22 million contract, with US$ 25 million budget ceiling, the team will continue providing engineering, operations and maintenance services for the statewide network of 113 microwave towers, tower shelters, generators, land mobile radio systems and fiber optic network. These state-wide systems are used to support FDOT districts and executive management emergency operations during hurricane seasons using video monitoring and emergency route assignments. Each district also uses the systems to support daily traffic management center operations.

"Delivering consistent, reliable solutions to address our client's challenges demonstrates our value and creates long-term relationships," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins North America. "We have been providing professional services to FDOT for more than 30 years and we will continue offering expertise and technical innovation for safer, more efficient travel."

