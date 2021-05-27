MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a design and engineering contract by Tlingit Homeland Energy, owned by the Taku River Tlingit First Nation band government in Northern British Columbia (BC), to support additional power capacity for the local hydro facility in Atlin, BC.

''This project is one of many examples of how SNC-Lavalin continues to build on its long history of collaborating and working with Indigenous people across Canada,'' said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO. We will use our deep expertise in hydropower to help communities such as the Taku River Tlingit First Nation continue to implement sustainable solutions that will accelerate their transition to renewable energy and support a carbon-free future for their community.''

As design engineer, SNC-Lavalin will provide conceptual and advanced design, as well as support the selection of a contractor through the Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) process. The proposed work will involve expansion of the generating facility to enhance its capacity from 2,1 MW to 10 MW by using the available power potential of Pine Creek, located in the Atlin region.

"The path to decarbonization for remote communities in Canada must include a transition toward renewable energy and BC, with its rich hydro reserves, is well suited for clean energy production," said Dale Clarke, President, Infrastructure Services. This project will produce hydropower in BC and feed into the Yukon grid, transcending provincial boundaries and exemplifying a collaborative approach to decarbonize Canada by 2050."

"We continue to own and operate the first project we built 11 years ago, which supplies all the electricity required by the community of Atlin, BC, and avoids about 4400t CO 2 per year of diesel emissions," added Peter Kirby, President & CEO, Taku Group of Companies. "Once operational, the electricity produced by this second project will be exported to the Yukon, and it will increase dependable renewable hydroelectricity in Yukon by nearly 10% and displace thermal generation in the process."

SNC-Lavalin recently launched its Vision for Engineering a Sustainable Society with enhanced Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) targets, including a Routemap to achieving Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2030. It has also published two reports, which examine the blueprint to achieve net zero carbon targets by 2050:

Engineering Net Zero Technical Report (Canada)

Engineering Net Zero Summary Report (UK)



About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging—consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital—and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, poste 56127, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000 poste 57553, [email protected]

Related Links

www.snclavalin.com

