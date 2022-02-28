MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Candu Energy Inc., a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, is pleased to announce it has won a mandate to deliver specialized engineering and design services to Eclipse Automation, in support of the development of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories' new Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre (ANMRC). Under the contract valued at approximately CAD $13 million, SNC-Lavalin will design the structures & foundations for 12 shielded hot cells at the new, cutting-edge laboratory research complex in Chalk River, Ontario. The work is expected to last two years.

"This important mandate demonstrates our team's trusted ability to deliver key projects across the entire nuclear lifecycle- including outside the operational nuclear power plant market," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "While we maintain a leading presence in the new reactor builds, reactor maintenance and life extension, and decommissioning and waste management spaces, we are also strongly positioned to provide customized engineering and design solutions for nuclear research laboratories that directly support innovation. Through leveraging our decades of global experience in nuclear plant design, we are uniquely qualified to partner with Eclipse in developing a key component of this state-of-the-art research facility, that will propel next-generation nuclear technologies in Canada."

Once complete, the 12 shielded hot cells will safely enable post-irradiation examination of small modular reactor (SMR) components and next-generation nuclear fuels. Together with the glovebox facilities contained within them, the hot cells will support the development of next-generation nuclear technologies, such as advanced fuel fabrication concepts, and new SMR components. This technology will support the development and implementation of carbon-free nuclear energy, in support of Net Zero targets. SNC-Lavalin will also design and develop an active liquid waste management system for the laboratory.

As one of the largest research and development facilities to be constructed in Canada, the ANMRC will position the country as a world leader in nuclear science and technological innovation. The laboratory will also support Canada's Net Zero goals by providing capabilities critical to the life extension and maintenance of existing reactors, including Canada's CANDU® nuclear reactors.

SNC-Lavalin's capabilities in the sector cover the entire life cycle of a nuclear asset, from design of new builds; reactor support and life extensions; through to decommissioning and waste management.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is a world leader in nuclear science and technology, offering unique capabilities and solutions across a wide range of industries. Actively involved with industry-driven research and development in nuclear, transportation, clean technology, energy, defence, security and life sciences, CNL provides solutions to keep these sectors competitive internationally. For more information on CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

