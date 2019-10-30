SNC-Lavalin wins contract to progress decommissioning of German Lingen nuclear power plant

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Through its wholly owned subsidiary Atkins Energy Germany GmbH, SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) has won a contract from RWE Nuclear GmbH to progress the decommissioning of its Lingen boiling water reactor through segmenting and packaging the reactor and internals.

The four-year contract includes segmentation and packaging of the reactor vessel and its internals to enable disposal and subsequent site clearance. The 268MW Lingen nuclear power plant, located in Lower Saxony, has been shut down since the late 1970s and was partially decommissioned. Completing the decommissioning is part of Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power.

"This strategic expansion opportunity falls into our SNCL Engineering Services business, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and profitability. We will bring together a specialized team of partners and suppliers to safely and promptly decommission the Lingen plant," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "This will allow us to expand our significant global nuclear decontamination and decommissioning experience in Germany and firmly establish ourselves as a credible supplier of reactor decommissioning services in Europe."

In addition to the Lingen decommissioning work, SNC-Lavalin is executing multiple decontamination and decommissioning projects in the United States as part of Comprehensive Decommissioning International, LLC, its joint venture company with Holtec.

About RWE Nuclear GmbH

RWE Nuclear GmbH has encompassed all nuclear energy activities of the RWE Group since early 2018. With more than 1,300 employees, the company is concerned with the operation and operational management of nuclear power plants, as well as directing investments. RWE Nuclear GmbH also secures the post-operation, shutdown and legally prescribed decommissioning process of nuclear power plants, in addition to the proper packing of radioactive waste. Two power plant units in Lingen and Gundremmingen currently provide a capacity of around 2,600 megawatts. The Essen-based company is a wholly owned subsidiary of RWE AG and its operations are managed by RWE Power AG.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees think beyond engineering. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction management, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance – to clients across the EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear, and Resources businesses. www.snclavalin.com

