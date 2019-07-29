SNC-Lavalin wins commissioning services contract for U.S. Gulf Coast Project

MONTREAL, July 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) announces that it has been awarded a major commissioning services contract with ExxonMobil/SABIC for their Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) petrochemical facility in San Patricio County, Texas, United States. The chemical facility consists of a 1.8 million metric ton ethane steam cracker, a mono-ethylene glycol unit and two polyethylene units.

The project received final environmental regulatory approval in June 2019. Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2019 and start up is anticipated by 2022. As part of the scope of this contract, SNC-Lavalin is providing personnel, tools and equipment, and all related system completion services from planning to the execution of pre-commissioning, commissioning planning and start-up support across various locations during the project execution phase.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our completions and commissioning team, and a strategic and significant services contract for us on the U.S. Gulf Coast. We look forward to providing GCGV with the expertise, processes, and systems needed to ensure a safe and tight handover and a successful start-up," commented Craig Muir, President, Resources, SNC-Lavalin. "We have a strong track record delivering system completions to major oil and gas projects around the world. The combination of our technical strength, responsiveness and agility is recognized by our clients as a differentiator of our expertise and capabilities."

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees think beyond engineering. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction management, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance – to clients across the EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources businesses. www.snclavalin.com

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media: Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 54772, media@snclavalin.com; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, denis.jasmin@snclavalin.com

Related Links

www.snclavalin.com

