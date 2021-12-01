The partnership offers EAG ready access to SNC-Lavalin's extensive aerospace capabilities and resources as it progresses its proprietary hybrid electric and hydrogen technologies. Its H 2 ERA aircraft is on track to launch in 2030, making it the world's first true zero 90-seater regional aircraft.

"The increasing international demand for air transport means the development of clean aircraft technologies is critical to driving down global carbon emissions." said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. "Our aerospace experts are bringing decades of experience to this burgeoning market to help spearhead the pioneering technology that will deliver commercial-scale, zero emission aircraft."

Kamran Iqbal, Founder and CEO of Electric Aviation Group, said: "EAG aims to be the market leader in developing disruptive sustainable technologies for the transportation industry with an acute focus on hydrogen powered aviation. Central to achieving this is teaming up with 'best in class' industrial and academic partners to co-develop the key building blocks to realize our goals. Our partnership with Atkins has secured a wealth of resources which will enable us to continue the development of our unique technology and deliver the world's first true zero 90-seater hydrogen hybrid electric regional aircraft."

"This exciting partnership will combine our aerospace capabilities with EAG's cutting-edge technologies." said Philip Hoare, President, Atkins, Engineering, Design & Project Management, SNC-Lavalin. "The development of a zero emission, large regional-scale aircraft is a crucial milestone on the path towards sustainable aviation and we are delighted to be supporting Electric Aviation Group as they commercialize their innovative solutions."

Atkins' Aerospace team will provide EAG with multi-layered strategic business and technical support as it commercializes its unique proprietary technology, from specialist business advisory services to safety assessments and specification, integration and certification. The partnership builds on decades of landmark aviation projects across the SNC-Lavalin Group, ranging from design and certification of major aircraft programs; global airport infrastructure design; and the development of sustainable aviation projects including electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), as well as its expanding presence in the global ecosystem of new aerospace ventures and start-ups.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Electric Aviation Group (EAG)

EAG is developing the world's first 'True Zero i.e., targeting zero Carbon and NOx emissions' 90-seater hydrogen hybrid-electric regional aircraft (H2ERA). EAG aims to be the market leader in developing disruptive technologies for the transportation industry with an acute focus on Hydrogen Powered Aviation. EAG's innovative technologies will pave the pathway for sustainable aviation and will become the blueprint for future green aircraft. More information is available at https://electricaviationgroup.com/.

