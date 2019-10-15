SNC-Lavalin to hold third quarter earnings conference call and webcast on October 31, 2019

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC) will hold a conference call to review results for its third quarter 2019. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). Participants will be Ian L. Edwards, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Sylvain Girard, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and Nigel W.M. White, Executive Vice-President, Project Oversight. Financial results will be released earlier that day.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.investors.snclavalin.com . The call will also be accessible by telephone, please dial toll free at 1 888 204 4368 in North America, or dial 647 484 0478 in Toronto, 514 669 6113 in Montreal, or 080 0358 6377 in the United Kingdom.

A recording of the conference call will be available on our website within 24 hours following the call.

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees think beyond engineering. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction management, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance – to clients across the EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear, and Resources businesses. www.snclavalin.com

For further information: Media: Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 54772, media@snclavalin.com; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, denis.jasmin@snclavalin.com

