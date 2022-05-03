MONTREAL, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded a £23 million contract by rail infrastructure owner Network Rail to deliver the final phase of a major re-signalling program in the United Kingdom.

The £190 million Feltham to Wokingham re-signalling scheme—just outside London—covers 80 miles of railway and 500 separate pieces of outdated signalling equipment which is being replaced as part of a commitment to transform the UK's entire network through the deployment of digital signalling and train control technology.

"As a market leader in UK transport infrastructure, we combine traditional engineering with new technologies to deliver better outcomes for our clients and their customers," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "Rail signalling is a huge part of this success story which is now seeing us work alongside Network Rail to drive forward a new era of increased capacity, fewer delays and enhanced safety across the UK's railways."

SNC-Lavalin has been involved at all stages of the Feltham to Wokingham program—including the successful 2019 commissioning of Phase 1 which used the first digitally enabled interlocking system of its kind—and will now design, test and install new signalling equipment for the fifth and final stage which is scheduled to be commissioned in April 2024.

"Success on Feltham has been built on the strong collaborative relationship we have with Network Rail, our largest client in the UK," said Philip Hoare, President, Engineering Services, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, India and Canada, member of the SNC-Lavalin Group. "We now look forward to delivering Phase 5 of this transformational program, adding to the earlier phases which are already in full operation and benefitting passengers in the region."

SNC-Lavalin is also the Railway Systems Integration Partner for the £350m East Coast Digital Programme—which will be the UK's first intercity digital railway; and is currently designing the country's most advanced signalling test facility which will enable the safe introduction of next-generation technology.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital—and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

