MONTREAL, July 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC) has been commissioned by US-based firm Dexcom to help deliver a major manufacturing facility in Malaysia that will produce continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGM) for diabetes management.

Under the agreement with Dexcom – the world leader in CGM technology – SNC-Lavalin will provide project controls and construction management services for the Dexcom facility in Penang, Malaysia, working with international and local consultants from concept to design, construction and commissioning.

" With more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device market, this contract is in line with our forward strategy to continue growing our high potential core services business in Asia Pacific where we have a long history and strong presence. This project showcases the value we bring our clients, leveraging our global capabilities and local delivery across the infrastructure sector, and our strong track record serving some of the most reputable brands in the medical and healthcare sector," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin.

"This is an important and exciting project to be part of as we help Dexcom meet growing overseas demand for its devices that bring peace of mind to those living with diabetes. The contract also adds to our portfolio of medical and healthcare projects in the region, delivered by specialist teams with a deep knowledge of the sector," said Steve Morriss, President, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Mining & Metallurgy.

The project is fast-tracked within an 18-month timeframe from construction to completion. Design is being managed and delivered just ahead of construction, which requires the SNC-Lavalin team to be flexible and adaptable while ensuring the construction program remains on track, on budget and to the expected quality standards. The facility covers an area of 29 acres and 1.75 million square feet of built-up area, hosting state-of-the-art clean-room manufacturing, a warehouse, office building, multi-level car park and utility building.

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin

