MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded three new contracts by the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) to continue work on Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP), a flagship program to design and build a commercial-scale fusion energy plant. Under the contracts, SNC-Lavalin will provide specialist engineering services and strategic advice to UKAEA, drawing on its global nuclear and fusion energy expertise and long-standing involvement with the STEP program.

SNC-Lavalin has been appointed Commercial Pathways Partner, to help pave the commercial route to realising fusion energy through a combination of engineering and techno-economic studies. A second contract for the STEP Integrated Plant Solution will see SNC-Lavalin develop the mechanical handling and maintenance strategy for this first-of-a-kind plant. The firm has also been appointed onto a new STEP Tritium Framework, drawing on SNC-Lavalin's specialist tritium knowledge, acquired largely by the development of CANDU® technology, and supported by its international academic partners.

"Fusion energy has the potential to produce a stable, reliable and low-carbon power source that could be critical in a decarbonised energy future. Our involvement will bring together the best of UK and international expertise to solve the challenges associated with fusion energy," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "Developing engineering solutions and pathways to commercialise emerging, low carbon technology is an important part of our commitment to Engineering Net Zero."

"These contracts extend the scope of our involvement with the STEP program and we are delighted to strengthen our relationship with the UK Atomic Energy Authority as we progress this ambitious project," said Chris Ball, Managing Director, Nuclear & Power EMEA, SNC-Lavalin.

STEP is attempting to be the world's first commercial fusion power station, with an aim to produce a concept design by 2024, leading to a prototype plant in the UK, targeting completion by 2040. In early 2021, SNC-Lavalin was awarded the STEP Cost Modelling and Siting and Development contracts. The Group already supports UKAEA across its major programs through its position as an Engineering Design Services (EDS) framework supplier, as well as delivering the design of its H3AT Tritium recycling loop.

SNC-Lavalin brings extensive international nuclear expertise across the technology's cycle, from international fusion science through its role as architect engineer for ITER within the Engage consortium to the design and delivery of large-scale new nuclear build and Small Modular Reactors, as well as widespread knowledge across asset operations, decommissioning and waste management.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About UKAEA

The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) carries out fusion energy research on behalf of the UK Government. UKAEA oversees the UK's fusion programme, headed by the MAST Upgrade (Mega Amp Spherical Tokamak) experiment. It also hosts the world's largest fusion research facility, JET (Joint European Torus), which it operates for scientists from around Europe.

Fusion research aims to copy the process which powers the sun for a new large-scale source of low carbon energy here on earth. When light atomic nuclei fuse together to form heavier ones, a large amount of energy is released. To do this, fuel is heated to extreme temperatures, ten times hotter than the centre of the sun, forming a plasma in which fusion reactions take place. A commercial power station will use the energy produced by fusion reactions to generate electricity.

Fusion has huge potential as a low carbon energy source. It is environmentally responsible and safe, using fuel that is abundant and sustainable. More information: https://www.gov.uk/ukaea. Social Media: @UKAEAofficial

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media, Harold Fortin, Senior Director, External Communications, [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]