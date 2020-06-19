SNC-Lavalin settles Competition Bureau investigation

MONTREAL, June 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC) announced that it has reached a settlement with the Competition Bureau and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada in relation to the Company's role in anti-competitive activities involving several industry players related to infrastructure contracts with different municipalities in the Province of Quebec between 2003 and 2012.

As part of the settlement, SNC-Lavalin has agreed to pay $1.9 million to the Receiver General for Canada. The settlement takes into account the fact that the Company previously reimbursed the overpayments related to its role in those activities through the Government of Québec's Voluntary Reimbursement Program, the individuals involved in the activities are no longer employed by SNC-Lavalin, and the Company will be maintaining its robust corporate integrity program.

The Company is pleased that it was able to proactively resolve this legacy matter.

In 2012, the Company initiated a series of significant changes and enhancements to reinforce its ethics and compliance procedures company-wide. SNC-Lavalin has since undertaken an integrity journey and redefined its policies and practices and moved beyond ethics and compliance by fostering a culture of integrity. In 2019, SNC-Lavalin was awarded the Compliance Leader Verification from Ethisphere Institute, recognizing the Company's integrity program and its genuine commitment to integrity in all of its actions.

