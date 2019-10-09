SNC-Lavalin selected for up to $20 million US Georgia Department of Transportation contract for Safety Design Services

MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin's (TSX: SNC) Atkins business was once again selected as prime consultant under an up to $20 million USD, three-year contract with two one-year optional extensions to provide on-call regional safety design services to the Georgia Department of Transportation's (GDOT) Office of Traffic Operations. This contract is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and profitability. Atkins has partnered with GDOT since 2003 to deliver projects for the safety program in multiple districts through five consecutive on-call contracts.

Continuing that support, the team of traffic and roadway engineers, environmental experts and surveyors will complete traffic engineering (TE) studies, road safety audits (RSAs), concept reports, designing and surveying. Additionally, the team will support safety improvement projects, providing engineering services for sight distance improvements, intersection realignments, turn lane additions, pedestrian accommodations, restricted crossing U-turns (R-CUTs) and roundabouts.

"This contract is proof of our longevity in delivering high quality service offerings across North America. We have managed and delivered safety projects with GDOT and their traffic operations staff for the last 16 years," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins North America, SNC-Lavalin. "We will continue that support and remain committed to helping GDOT prevent roadway injuries and fatalities across Georgia."

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees think beyond engineering. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction management, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance – to clients across the EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear, and Resources businesses. www.snclavalin.com

